Gladiators Trade for Goaltender Bullion
February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Wednesday that the Gladiators have acquired rookie goaltender Michael Bullion in a trade with the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.
Bullion, 24, has appeared in four ECHL games with the Admirals in his first professional season and has compiled an 0-2-0-1 record along with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. The Anchorage, Alaska native's last game came against the Gladiators on Feb. 6 when he made 43 saves on 47 shots in a 4-1 loss to Atlanta.
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound netminder spent four years at Ontario Tech University where he appeared in 36 career games and accumulated a 20-14-0 record, 2.57 goals-against average, and .912 save percentage. In five appearances this season with the Ridgebacks prior to turning pro, Bullion etched a 4-1-0 record, 2.35 save percentage, and .921 save percentage. Gladiators forward Mattheiu Gomercic played with Bullion for each of the goaltender's four collegiate seasons.
The Gladiators play next on Friday at 7:00 PM against the South Carolina Stingrays at Gas South Arena.
