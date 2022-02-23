Tonight's Visitors to Colisée Vidéotron: the Maine Mariners

The Lions are back home after a brief - but intense - three-game road trip. One game against the Adirondack Thunder was followed-up by back-to-back games against Maine, and coach Éric Bélanger's team returned with a 2-0-1 record.

The Lions kick-off a sequence of seven home games over the course of 11 days this evening. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. and we're looking forward to seeing fans back in the Colisée Vidéotron stands.

The game will be televised on TVA Sports.

Players to watch

Lions forward Anthony Nellis has racked-up 13 points (four goal and nine assists) against the Mariners this season.

Mariners netminder Jérémie Brodeur has made 842 saves this season, which ranks him third in the ECHL.

