Thunder Continues Road Trip Tonight in Iowa

Wichita Thunder battles the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game road trip tonight with its final visit of the season to Coralville to face the Iowa Heartlanders.

Wichita won the only meeting this season against the Heartlanders. The Thunder claimed a 3-2 shootout win on December 1 at Xtream Arena. Against expansion teams, the Thunder are 65-44-11 all-time.

The Thunder are coming off a 4-3 win on Saturday night in Texas against the Americans. Iowa claimed a pair of 5-2 wins in Kalamazoo last week.

Wichita is 9-0-2 in its last 11 games while Iowa is 3-0-0 over its last three.

The Thunder have played in some nail biters as of late. Wichita has been in six-straight one-goal games. The Thunder are 13-5-7-0 in that scenario. Wichita is tied with Rapid City for the most one-goal games played in the league (25).

Wichita sits in sixth place in the Mountain Division with a .510 winning percentage while Iowa is in sixth place in the Central with a .470 mark.

Kris Bennett leads the Heartlanders with 41 points. Kaid Oliver is second with 36. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 44 points. Peter Crinella is second with 38.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

The team wore a special El Trueno uniform this past Friday night. These are now being auctioned off online on the DASH Auction platform. Bidding is live now and closes on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

