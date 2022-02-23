Game Preview: Admirals at Icemen, February 23, 2022

Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Sean Giles

Norfolk Admirals at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen welcome the Norfolk Admirals to Veterans Memorial Arena for the first time this season and for the first time since February 28, 2020. The Icemen are in the midst of a seven-game homestand, while 13 of their next 15 games will take place on home ice. Jacksonville has won five straight games and are winners of six of their last seven contests. The Icemen have outscored their opponents 17-9 during this five-game win streak. For the Admirals, they are coming off a physical, but tough loss on Saturday to the Rapid City Rush. Norfolk went 1-2-0 in the three-game set last week with Rapid City.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 1-0-0-0, following a 4-3 overtime win at Norfolk on January 5. Ben Hawerchuk scored the game-winner in the extra session in that game. The Icemen lead the All-Time series 17-5-3-1.

About the Icemen: Jake Elmer is coming off a three-point performance (2g, 1a) on Sunday against South Carolina. Elmer has collected five points (3g, 2a) in the last three games....Forward Derek Lodermeier has been very productive this month, totaling nine points (4g, 5a) since February 1....Goaltender Charles Williams ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.30 goals-against average....Forward Ara Nazarian earned his second AHL call-up to Rochester yesterday. Meanwhile, defenseman Brandon Fortunato returned to the Icemen earlier today from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

About the Admirals: Alex Tonge leads the Admirals with 18 goals and 36 points. Tonge represented Norfolk in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic here in Jacksonville on January 17 and recorded a goal in the third period....Both Noah Corson and Cody Milan enter tonight's play riding a five-game point streak....The Admirals are 9-2-2 when leading after two periods.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - $2 Wednesday! Fans can enjoy $2 Beer & Wine throughout the night!

Friday, February 25 vs, Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Night presented by Swisher! Cold-Blooded Hockey is back, as the Icemen will wear special Jacksonville Lizard Kings Jerseys! Friday is also another Laugh Your Ice Off event, a stand- up comedy show featuring three comedians after the game, visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information!

Saturday, February 26, vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Weekend presented by Swisher continues for a second night as the Icemen wear the special Lizard King Jerseys. The first 3,000 fans will receive thundersticks. Saturday is also Scout Night!

