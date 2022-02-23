Gahagen Shuts Door on Solar Bears in 6-0 Loss

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (25-20-3-0) were unable to solve goaltender Parker Gahagen, as they dropped a 6-0 decision to the Florida Everblades (27-15-4-4) on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Gahagen picked up 26 saves for his third shutout of the season, while the Solar Bears surrendered four goals by the early stages of the second period, prompting the coaching staff to send Bailey Brkin in relief of Brad Barone, with Brkin seeing his first game action of the season with Orlando.

Florida's Michael Neville scored twice and tied for the team lead with five shots, while Dylan Vander Esch paced the scoring with a goal and two assists.

Through 10 of 15 games in the regular season series, both teams now have five wins, Florida has an edge in head-to-head points by virtue of an overtime loss point earned against the Solar Bears.

The two teams tied an ECHL record for the fewest penalties in a game, with zero; it is also the third time in Solar Bears history that Orlando had played a game without any penalties being assessed.

1st Period

FLA Goal: Jake Jaremko (11) at 5:00. Assisted by John McCarron and Blake Winiecki.

FLA Goal: Michael Neville (2) at 14:54. Assisted by Joe Pendenza and Dylan Vander Esch.

SHOTS: ORL 7, FLA 18

2nd Period

FLA Goal: Michael Neville (3) at 3:50. Assisted by Jordan Sambrook and Joe Pendenza.

FLA Goal: Kyle Neuber (5) at 6:24. Assisted b Kody McDonald.

FLA Goal: Kody McDonald (4) at 12:02. Assisted by Jake McLaughlin and Dylan Vander Esch.

SHOTS: ORL 5, FLA 10

3rd Period

FLA Goal: Dylan Vander Esch (10) at 18:46. Assisted Jake Jaremko and Tyler Nanne.

SHOTS: ORL 14, FLA 9

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 17-for-21; Bailey Brkin, 14-for-16

FLA: Parker Gahagen, 26-for-26

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

