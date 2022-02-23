Rabbits Answer Early But Fall to Stingrays in 4-1 Contest

GREENVILLE, SC - Three consecutive goals across the second and third periods proved too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to handle as they fell 4-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Wednesday evening.

The visiting Stingrays were able to put the game's first goal on the board after Shane Walsh converted on the power-play, giving his team a 1-0 lead at the 10:20 mark. Alec Rauhauser brough the game back to even less than a minute later, scoring the equalizer at the 10:54 mark thanks to a feed from Nikita Pavlychev behind the goal.

In the second period the Stingrays were able to establish a lead, as Jordan Subban scored from the blue line, on a power-play, at the 13:57 mark to give the Stingrays a one goal lead. Ryan Dmowski doubled that lead at the 15:33 mark, creating a 3-1 scoreline that carried over to the start of the third period.

The third period saw Dmowski's second goal of the game at 11:01, solidifying the 4-1 scoreline.

With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 16-22-4-3 while the Stingrays improve to 17-26-5-0. The Rabbits travel to Orlando to play two games against the Solar Bears at the start of next week beginning with a Sunday afternoon meeting at 3:00 p.m.

