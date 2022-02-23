Rabbits Answer Early But Fall to Stingrays in 4-1 Contest
February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Three consecutive goals across the second and third periods proved too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to handle as they fell 4-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Wednesday evening.
The visiting Stingrays were able to put the game's first goal on the board after Shane Walsh converted on the power-play, giving his team a 1-0 lead at the 10:20 mark. Alec Rauhauser brough the game back to even less than a minute later, scoring the equalizer at the 10:54 mark thanks to a feed from Nikita Pavlychev behind the goal.
In the second period the Stingrays were able to establish a lead, as Jordan Subban scored from the blue line, on a power-play, at the 13:57 mark to give the Stingrays a one goal lead. Ryan Dmowski doubled that lead at the 15:33 mark, creating a 3-1 scoreline that carried over to the start of the third period.
The third period saw Dmowski's second goal of the game at 11:01, solidifying the 4-1 scoreline.
With the loss the Swamp Rabbits fall to 16-22-4-3 while the Stingrays improve to 17-26-5-0. The Rabbits travel to Orlando to play two games against the Solar Bears at the start of next week beginning with a Sunday afternoon meeting at 3:00 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2022
- Gahagen Shuts Door on Solar Bears in 6-0 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rabbits Answer Early But Fall to Stingrays in 4-1 Contest - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Fall to the Mariners 6-1 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Power Past Rivals in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Roll Lions to Start Road Trip - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Thump Solar Bears for Third Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Fall to the Thunder 7-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Kenny Hausinger Puts Reading on the Board in the Series - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Christian Evers Traded to Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Acquire Defenseman Christian Evers - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Re-Sign Goaltender Stead - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Trade for Goaltender Bullion - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Continues Road Trip Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Admirals at Icemen, February 23, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: February 23, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tonight's Visitors to Colisée Vidéotron: the Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Redemption in Second-Straight Game vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stringrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Ready to Take Care of Bears - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Sign Sean Avery - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Name FireKeepers First Official Gaming Partner - Kalamazoo Wings
- Watling's Overtime Goal Completes Nailers' Comeback over Royals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbits Answer Early But Fall to Stingrays in 4-1 Contest
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stringrays
- Lethemon Recalled by Reign, Ingham Assigned to Swamp Rabbits
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead
- Rabbits Power-Play Held Silent as Greenville Falls to Gladiators 5-1