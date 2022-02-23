Fuel Acquire Defenseman Christian Evers

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Wednesday that they have acquired defenseman Christian Evers from the Rapid City Rush to satisfy the future considerations owed to Indy as part of the trade that sent forward Keegan Iverson and defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf to Rapid City on February 16.

Evers, 24, joins the Fuel after playing the first half of the season with the Rapid City Rush. Skating in ECHL 44 games, Evers has tallied 10 assists and 30 penalty minutes as well as playing one game for the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman played four seasons at the University of Vermont. Appearing in 100 games for the Catamounts, Evers tallied 14 goals, 20 assists and 122 penalty minutes.

Evers comes to Indy prior to the start of a three-game homestand beginning with a morning contest against the Kalamazoo Wings on Thursday. The Fuel will face the Reading Royals on Friday for a 7pm puck drop before closing out the weekend with a Saturday night matchup with the Wichita Thunder.

