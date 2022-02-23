K-Wings Name FireKeepers First Official Gaming Partner

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings have entered into a strategic sportsbook partnership with FireKeepers Casino Hotel, Central and Southern Michigan's favorite gaming destination. The partnership is designed to enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement.

"The K-Wings are proud to partner with FireKeepers Casino Hotel for the first official and exclusive iCasino & Sportsbook partnership in the ECHL," said Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor Toni Will. "While our partnership with FireKeepers is longstanding, expanding into the iCasino & Sportsbook business is new, forward-thinking and cutting edge."

Currently operational at Wings Event Center, fans can enjoy mobile access to in-game betting, high-definition televisions stationed around Wings Event Center with up-to-date game/betting odds, and in-game competitions where fans can earn Red Hot FireKeepers credits for their entire section.

The partnership also features a concourse mobile device application download station, as well as FireKeepers signage and branding throughout Wings Event Center.

"The K-Wings bring the heat every game, creating crowd-pleasing performances for our region's hockey fans," said Jim Wise, Vice President of Marketing and iGaming for FireKeepers Casino Hotel. "This unique partnership allows fans to experience FireKeepers iGaming from their seats in the arena without missing a minute of the action."

FireKeepers is known for offering unrivaled bonus structures for single bets and prides itself in setting the standard in new gaming innovation. Fans are encouraged to visit iCasino.FireKeepersCasino.com to take advantage of FireKeepers signup incentives and bonuses.

