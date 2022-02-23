Stingrays Re-Sign Goaltender Stead

February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Kristian Stead ahead of Wednesday's contest in Greenville.

Stead, 25, joins the Stingrays for his second stint in the lowcountry. The netminder signed with South Carolina on January 20th and appeared in two games for the Stingrays where he posted a record of 0-1-0-0 with a 3.75 goals against average and 0.844 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound goaltender was released on February 3rd and returned to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL.

The native of Merritt, BC suited up in 19 games for the Ice Bears this season recording a 2.25 goal against average and 0.921 save percentage to go along with a 14-1-1 record between the pipes.

Previously, Stead played in 23 games at the University of Anchorage-Alaska. Stead will reconnect with Travis Ward who was his equipment manager with the Seawolves from 2019-21.

The Stingrays are back in action tonight at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville as they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.