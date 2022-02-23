Royals Seek Redemption in Second-Straight Game vs. Wheeling

February 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals vs. the Wheeling Nailers

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals vs. the Wheeling Nailers(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Wheeling Nailers Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. This is the third of six meetings between the two teams this season. The Nailers have won six-straight games while the Royals have dropped four consecutive games.

Kirk MacDonald talks before the Royals take on the Nailers with Erik Jesberger.

Reading fell to Wheeling in their last meeting in overtime, 4-3, Tuesday, Feb. 22 at WesBanco Arena.

Patrick Watling's overtime goal and a four-point night for Justin Almeida completed a come-from-behind win for the Nailers after trailing by two-goals with 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

Opening period goals from Garrett McFadden and Anthony Gagnon pushed the Royals in front early. A power play goal from Brandon Saigeon held the score with in a goal for Wheeling which would carry into the final period of regulation after a scoreless second period. Wheeling outshot Reading 19-3 in the middle frame and outshot the Royals by 35 in the game (41-16).

Reading jumped back into the lead with some added cushion on a pair of wrist shots from Anthony Gagnon and Thomas Ebbing. The two goal lead diminished to one after Justin Almeida scored on the Nailers' seventh of eight power plays in the game. Two minutes later, Almeida scored his second of the game to force overtime.

2:03 into the overtime period, Wheeling completed the comeback. Sam Houde threw a shot on net from the left face-off dot that went through traffic on the Nailers' four-on-three power play and banked off of Hawkey's left pad for Patrick Watling who was crashing in on the Royals' net. Watling tapped in the bouncing puck in stride as the OT hero for Wheeling's second win against Reading this season in two meetings.

The Royals sit in second place in the North Division as they continue a five-game road trip against non-divisional opponents. Reading holds a 23-12-56-1 record with a .631 point percentage. They sit behind the Newfoundland Growlers who are in first with a .638 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières sitting in third with a .615 point percentage while Worcester and Maine both hoist .500 point percentages tied for fourth. Adirondack is in last place with a .419 point percentage in 43 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.