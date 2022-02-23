Mariners Roll Lions to Start Road Trip

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - A balanced offensive attack, a potent power play, and a solid performance from Jeremy Brodeur was the recipe for a convincing 6-1 Mariners victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday night at the Colisee Videotron. Tyler Hinam and Zach Malatesta had three points each to lead the offense.

The Mariners found the net on the first shot of the game, as Pat Shea entered the Lions zone and ripped a shot from the top of the left circle past Carmine-Anthony Pagilarulo to open the scoring just 16 seconds in. At 4:54 of the frame, the Lions tied it up as Olivier Archambault continued his success against the Mariners, beating Jeremy Brodeur in the slot. Shea's former University of Maine teammate, Brendan Robbins would then give the Mariners the lead back at 12:24 on a nice setup from Tyler Hinam. Carrying the puck down the right side, Hinam worked around a defender and saucered a pass to Robbins for a one-time finish. The Mariners led 2-1 after one.

Despite an action-packed middle frame, only one goal was scored - and it came off the stick of Maine defenseman Michael Kim. At the 6:52 mark of the period, Robbins and Hinam set up Kim on a 3-on-2, who trailed the rush into the zone and drilled a shot off the crossbar and home. It was a standout period for Brodeur, who made 10 saves, including shutting down Anthony Nellis on a penalty shot attempt midway through the frame. There was also a fight, as Cam Askew went after Lions captain Cedric Montminy for a high hit on Zach Malatesta.

The Mariners took advantage of both ends of a 5-on-3 early in the third to pull away. Cam Askew cashed in a power play goal for the third game in a row when he put a rebound into an empty net at 1:15. Thirty-three seconds later, Conner Bleackley kept up his hot streak, ripping a shot past Pagliarulo off a zone entry, his third goal in four games. The Lions unconventionally pulled their goaltender with 15 minutes remaining, and finally surrendered an empty net goal to Malatesta at 10:55 to seal the game.

Brodeur made 32 saves to earn his 14th win. Pagliarulo stopped 17. The Mariners improved to 5-2-0 at the Colisee Videotron and 8-4-1-1 against the Lions this season.

The Mariners (21-20-4-2) head to Glens Falls, NY to visit the Adirondack Thunder over the weekend. Game time is 7 PM on both Friday and Saturday night. The Mariners Broadcast Network will carry the games on FloHockey and Mixlr, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45. The next home game is Wednesday, March 9th against the Worcester Railers at 7 PM, "Reading Night." Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

