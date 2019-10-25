Walleye Winterfest Logos Unveiled

TOLEDO, OH - Walleye Winterfest Is Coming back in 2020 and excitement is already building around this premier outdoor hockey event, presented by ProMedica.

The Toledo Walleye unveiled the logos that will be on the sweaters the team will wear at the two outdoor games to be played at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, December 26 and Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Winterfest Hooks W logo

The hooks W logo is a Walleye fan favorite. Creative Director Dan Royer incorporated it into the Winterfest theme by giving it a frozen outline and wrapping the hooks in ice.

Winterfest Spike Crest Logo

Royer put a twist on the Walleye's primary logo for the second design. He dressed Spike for the outdoor game by giving him the proper gear- knit cap and mittens. Small snowflakes were added as well as a night sky blue to play on cool chill feel.

GROUP TICKETS NOW ON SALE

What's the best way to experience Walleye Winterfest 2020? In a GROUP!

More than 25,000 fans, and 250 groups, attended the inaugural games. Tickets are now on sale to Walleye Winterfest for parties of 10 or more. Multiple indoor and outdoor group spaces are available- with amazing sight lines of the game! Experience Winterfest your way. Reserve early as spaces are extremely limited and fill up fast.

For information call 419-725-9255 or go online to www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

