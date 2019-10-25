Komets Host IceMen Tonight and Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets are set to host back-to-back games this weekend against the Jacksonville Icemen beginning with an 8:05 faceoff tonight on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. The Komets and Icemen will battle in a return match Saturday night at 7:35.

Komets add defenseman Phillips-- The Komets announced today that the NHL's L.A. Kings have reassigned defensemen Markus Phillips from Ontario to Fort Wayne.

Phillips, 20, completed his juniors career last year splitting the season between Owen Sound and Guelph before colleting the OHL championship with Guelph. The Toronto, Ontario native made his pro debut this season with Ontario appearing in one AHL game on Oct. 12.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Jacksonville at 8:05pm.

Little ghosts and goblins on ice Saturday-- It's the largest Halloween party in the Fort this Saturday when the Komets face the Icemen. All little ghosts and goblins in attendance are invited to wear their favorite costume for a Halloween parade on ice and prizes, too. Boo!

Family Four Pack Night Saturday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$64 offer at Saturday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $64 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages along with Season Tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also available are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

