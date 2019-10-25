ECHL Transactions - October 25
October 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 25, 2019:
Allen:
Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim [10/24]
Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Iowa [10/24]
Add Jason Salvaggio, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn O'Donnell, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Harms, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Markus Phillips, D assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Matt Brassard, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Ondrej Vala, D activated from reserve
Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Jago, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Basaraba, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Nikita Korostelev, F assigned by Cleveland
Add Maxime Fortier, F assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Add Michael Prapavessis, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Kalamazoo:
Add Mitch Eliot, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver
Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Michael Parks, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve
Delete Dave Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Brandon Crawley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Delete Dawson Leedahl, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Newfoundland:
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Kelly Klima, F assigned by Tucson
Reading:
Delete Max Willman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/16)
Toledo:
Add Justin Buzzeo, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)
Utah:
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Economos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)
Wichita:
Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Delete Henrik Samuelsson, F placed on reserve
