ECHL Transactions - October 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 25, 2019:

Allen:

Add Angus Redmond, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim [10/24]

Add Nick Boka, D assigned by Iowa [10/24]

Add Jason Salvaggio, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn O'Donnell, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Harms, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Markus Phillips, D assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Matt Brassard, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Ondrej Vala, D activated from reserve

Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Jago, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Basaraba, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Nikita Korostelev, F assigned by Cleveland

Add Maxime Fortier, F assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Add Michael Prapavessis, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Kalamazoo:

Add Mitch Eliot, D assigned from Utica by Vancouver

Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Michael Parks, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve

Delete Dave Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Brandon Crawley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Delete Dawson Leedahl, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Newfoundland:

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Kelly Klima, F assigned by Tucson

Reading:

Delete Max Willman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/16)

Toledo:

Add Justin Buzzeo, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Economos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/13)

Wichita:

Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Delete Henrik Samuelsson, F placed on reserve

