Fuel Earn First Home Win against Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first homestand of the season, the Indy Fuel (3-2-0-0) takes home a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Cyclones (1-1-1-0).

Both teams started the opening period playing a physical game and making their presence known between the two Central Division rivals. Cincinnati controlled the first half of the period, holding the puck in the offensive zone and earning a few scoring chances on Fuel goaltender Charles Williams but the shifty goaltender turned them all aside. Indy nearly capitalized a late 2-on-1 chance from Sam Kurker but Cincinnati goaltender Michael Houser held steady, sending the teams into the locker room tied 0-0.

Indy turned the tides once the second period began controlling play in the offensive zone and creating several scoring chances but were denied early by Houser. Seven minutes into the period, Michael Doherty opened the scoring for the Fuel, deflecting a wrist shot by Jake Ryczek.

Alex Krushelnyski took a holding penalty midway through the period but Indy's strong penalty killing stayed perfect, killing off the two-minute minor. Ben Youds doubled the Fuel lead putting home a one-time pass from Spencer Watson. Youds' goal was his first in a Fuel uniform.

The speed continued for the Fuel in the final period with the team controlling the majority of play throughout the third. Tobie Bisson was given an early cross-checking penalty but Indy was unable to capitalize on the power play. Halfway through the third, Indy led shots 9-2 and finally put away the game with an empty net goal from Nathan Noel. Stopping 22 shots, Charles Williams also earned his first shutout of the season.

Both teams will finish the back-to-back on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum where the Fuel will host Indiana Farmers Insurance and Friends night. The Fuel lead the season series with Cincinnati 1-0.

