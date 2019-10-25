Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Lightning Power Play, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (0-3-0-0) host the Florida Everblades (3-0-0-0) to open up a home-and-home set against their South Division rivals. Orlando and Florida posted identical 6-3-2-1 records against each other during the 2018-19 campaign.

FITZE COULD MAKE SEASON DEBUT: Dylan Fitze began the season on the reserve list for the Solar Bears, but the second-year pro was activated on Monday and is expected to play tonight against the Everblades. The gritty forward posted nine points (5g-4a) in 10 games against Florida last season and tied for the team lead in plus-minus against the Everblades with a +5.

BRODZINSKI LOOKING FOR BREAKOUT: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski led the team with eight assists against Florida last season, and set an overall single-season record for assists by a Solar Bears defenseman with 29. He will be paired with Oleg Sosunov, making his season debut with Orlando after his reassignment by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

FEJES HUNTING FOR FIRST GOAL: Through two games, forward Fejes is tied for the team lead in scoring with two points (0g-2a). Although Fejes spent much of the 2018-19 season in the American Hockey League, he produced four points (2g-2a) in two games against the Everblades, including an overtime-winning goal for Orlando on Oct. 27, 2018 at Florida.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Everblades underwent an ownership and affiliation change over the summer, and are now the ECHL destination for prospects within the Nashville Predators system. Predators prospect Tanner Jeannot - who had been leading Florida in scoring with five points (4g-1a) through three games - was reassigned to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals earlier in the week.

NEXT GAMES:

Orlando completes its home-and-home set with the Everblades tomorrow at Hertz Arena at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears then host Boo with the Bears against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Fans can get into the Halloween spirit with trick-or-treating on the Amway Center concourse and a costume contest during the game.

