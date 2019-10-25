Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel

Game 3 (Road Game 2)

Vs. Indy Fuel (2-2-0-0, 4 pts)

Friday - 7:35pm ET

Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN

Overview: The Cyclones hit the road Friday for the start of their first two-game weekend of the season. Cincinnati fell to Kalamazoo, 4-3 in overtime, last Saturday, in just their second game on this young season.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (1-0-1-0) fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forwards Mason Mitchell, John Edwardh , and Jesse Schultz netted the goals for Cincinnati. The physicality was ramped up in the contest as well, as the teams combined for 86 minutes in penalties. Cincinnati outshot the Wings, 31-22 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 18 in defeat. Cincinnati

Last Saturday Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (1-0-0-0) took down the Wheeling Nailers, 4-2, on Saturday night. Forwards Mason Mitchell, John Edwardh, and Shaw Boomhower, along with defenseman Andrew DeBrincatnetted the goals for Cincinnati, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Preseason Recap: Cincinnati split their preseason home-and-home series with the Indy Fuel last weekend, falling 3-1 in Indy on Friday, before picking up a 4-1 win on home ice Saturday night. Forward Ryan Siroky led the way with a goal and an assist, while forwards Brady Vail, Darik Angeli, Shaw Boomhower, and Jake Smitheach recorded lone goals. Additionally, four others registers assists, while goaltenders Michael Houser and Sean Romeo each started one game.

Previewing Indy: The Fuel enter Friday in a five-way tie for first place in the Central Division. Indy has split their first four games on the season, and are coming off a 4-3 road loss to Indy last Saturday in Wheeling. Over the summer, the Fuel hired new head coach Doug Christiansen, formerly of the now-defunct Manchester Monarchs, to replace Bernie John. They return nine players who saw ice time a season ago, and are currently led by forward Spencer Watson who has totalled four goals and three assists. He is followed by forward Alex Krushelnyski (2g, 4a), and a pair of five-point scorers in forwards Bobby MacIntyre and Derian Plouffe (2g, 3a each). In goal, Chase Marchand and Charles Williams each have a 1-1-0-0 record, however Marchand has the edge with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Friday begins an 11-game season series between the Cyclones and Fuel, and it will serve as the first of seven in Indianapolis. The Cyclones went 8-4-0-0 against the Fuel in 2018-19, outscoring them 46-34 in those contests.

Next Game Preview: The teams wrap up their weekend series on Saturday night in Indianapolis at 6:05pm ET.

Deuces Wild: Cyclones forwards John Edwardh and Mason Mitchell each have a pair of goals and an assist through the first two games of the season, and each have goals in back-to-back games.

Saving the Best for Last: Cincinnati has outscored the opposition, 5-1 in the third period, through the first two games this season. The Cyclones netted four unanswered goals in their season-opening 4-2 win over the Wheeling Nailers on October 12, and potted a lone marker in the third period of last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kalamazoo Wings.

Enemies Become Friends: The Cyclones acquired defenseman Cody Sol from the Toledo Walleye, in exchange for Future Considerations. Sol, who signed with the Walleye prior to the start of the season, registered an assist in his only game with the Walleye; a 4-3 win over the Brampton Beast on Saturday. A native of Woodstock, ON, Sol has spent the last five seasons with the Ft. Wayne Komets, where he accounted for 28 goals and 101 assists, along with 785 penalty minutes, across 287 games. He accounted for 11 points on four goals and seven assists last season, and enjoyed a career-high 29-point campaign (8g, 21a) in 2017-18. Sol has also seen ECHL time with the Colorado Eagles in 2012-13 and Ontario Reign in 2013-14. Overall, in 378 ECHL, Sol has accounted for 128 points (39g, 89a) along with a whopping 1,015 minutes in penalties. The 28-year-old has also seen time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Chicago Wolves and St. John's IceCaps, tallying a goal and three assists in 28 career games. Prior to turning pro, Sol enjoyed a successful career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), suiting up for the Kitchener Rangers and Saginaw Spirit. In 255 career OHL games, he amassed 76 points (27g, 49a) along with 575 penalty minutes.

Breaking Down the Roster: Cincinnati returns 12 players who donned the Red and Black a season ago, led by 2018-19 League MVP Jesse Schultz, who accounted for 22 goals and 58 assists in 71 games, and was also the recipient of the League's scoring title. Other notable returners include reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year Michael Houser (29-7-4-1, 2.13 GAA, .922 SV%), team captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive (19g, 15a), and forward Brady Vail (27g, 38a). Additionally, Cincinnati received 10 players from the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, and the roster also includes 12 newcomers and five rookies.

Reunited and it Feels so Good!: Cincinnati's opening night roster features a few past connections. Newcomers Justin Baudry, Brendan Harms, and Cory Ward played collegiately at Bemidji State University. All three were teammates during the 2015-16 season, while Harms and Ward skated together, and were even linemates, from 2013-16. Additionally, rookie forward John Wiitala and rookie goaltender Sean Romeo each wrapped up their collegiate careers at Ohio State University. The pair spent the last two seasons together for the Buckeyes after Romeo transferred to the school prior to the 2016-17 season, and they helped lead the Buckeyes to the Frozen Four in 2018. Finally, forward Mason Mitchell played under Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas at the University of Alaska-Anchorage from 2015-17. Mitchell accounted for 26 points (15g, 11a) in 50 games under Thomas' tutelage.

