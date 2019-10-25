Growlers Falter in Maine 5-2

October 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





Scott Pooley and Riley Woods both potted a goal in the first 72 seconds of the game forcing former Detroit Redwing goaltender, Thomas McCollum from the Maine Mariners net early. Conner LaCouvee took over the goaltending duties for the Mariners against the Growlers who earned a quick 2-0 lead.

Dillan Fox snapped a laser past Growlers goalie Maksim Zhukov to cut the Growlers lead in half just before the end of the first period but then the Mariners completed the comeback in the second when Ryan Culkin tipped the puck in on the powerplay.

The Mariners took the lead early in the third after Terrence Wallin banged in a loose puck near the left post of Maksim Zhukov and Dillan Fox added his second of the night after he dumped the puck in from centre ice, handcuffing Zhukov before bouncing into the Growlers net.

Taylor Cammarata was let loose on a breakaway with just five minutes left in the third and he made no mistake, scoring the fifth consecutive goal for the Mariners, and their third period of the period to secure a 5-2 win for the Portland squad.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien was recalled to the Toronto Marlies prior to puck-drop

Conner LaCouvee was perfect in his relief effort for the Mariners stopping all 26 shots.

The three stars were 3 - L. Zerter-Gossage (MNE), 2 - C. LaCouvee (MNE) and 1 - D. Fox (MNE)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip beginning Saturday night against the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Puck drop is 8:45 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune in to Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (3-3-0-0) at Maine Mariners (2-3-0-1)

Friday, October 25th - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, Maine

Scoresheet

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 0:28 S. Pooley (4) A. Luchuk, M. Hollowell V 6 11 12 26 27 H 8 9 22 26 32

2 - 0 2 1st NFL 1:12 R. Woods (3) J. Duszak, G. Estephan V 13 17 21 29 36 H 6 13 16 18 41

2 - 1 3 1st MNE 14:15 D. Fox (5) V 4 13 14 21 27 H 4 8 13 22 41

2 - 2 4 2nd MNE 19:48 R. Culkin (2) L. Zerter-Gossage, T. Cammarata PP V 12 27 36 43 H 8 14 16 26 32

2 - 3 5 3rd MNE 1:23 T. Wallin (2) R. Dmowski, L. Zerter-Gossage V 13 17 21 36 39 H 8 14 15 41 92

2 - 4 6 3rd MNE 10:12 D. Fox (6) S. Savage, J. Elmer V 4 6 13 26 27 H 4 7 9 13 15 92

2 - 5 7 3rd MNE 14:06 T. Cammarata (3) J. Elmer V 4 21 26 29 43 H 4 7 9 22 26

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.