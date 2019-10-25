Marlies Recall Zach O'Brien from the Growlers

October 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







Newfoundland Growlers forward Zach O'Brien

(Newfoundland Growlers) Newfoundland Growlers forward Zach O'Brien(Newfoundland Growlers)

St. John's - The Toronto Marlies have recalled forward Zach O'Brien from the Newfoundland Growlers.

The 27-year-old St. John's, NL native boasts 2 goals, 4 points and 2 penalty minutes in 4 games with Growlers so far this season.

Zach skated in two games with the Marlies last weekend before being returned to Newfoundland but was held without a point in those appearances.

He has appeared in 53 regular-season games with the Growlers during the 2018-19 Championship Season, amassing 28 goals, 68 points and 6 penalty minutes along the way. O'Brien was named MVP of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.