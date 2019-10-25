Swamp Rabbits Win Wild One

GREENVILLE, S.C. - An explosion of goals in the first period, and a bend-but-not-break defensive mentality led to victory. Four goals by the Swamp Rabbits, and insurance at timely moments, led to a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Gladiators in the continuing "Battle for I-85" on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Kamerin Nault notched the game-winning goal at the 5:57 mark of the third period, his first of the season, to stave off a furious Atlanta rally. The Glads had made it a habit in ruining Greenville leads, and it was no different on this night.

The Swamp Rabbits never trailed in this game, but routinely had to hold off the Gladiators at times, as they never faded away. With Greenville up 4-1 after one period of play, Atlanta scored four of the final six goals of the game to cut ever closer as the game went on, including goals early in the second and third periods.

Tommy Marchin scored 22 seconds into the second period off of a turnover, and Scott Conway notched a goal at the 1:43 mark of the third period on a rebound to give Greenville fits at the beginning of periods. Joel Messner's goal at the 10:19 mark of the third got Atlanta as close as they would come, but ultimately fell short.

Greenville's surge came early, and spectacularly.

It took just under three minutes for the Swamp Rabbits to start the scoring, and it came from out of nowhere. Cédric Lacroix flung a shot from just outside the blue line and the shot fooled goaltender Sean Bonar to give Greenville the lead.

Two goals from Liam Pecararo added to the lead- a far side snipe on the power play, and an eye-popping deke to the backhand for a shorthanded goal. Those goals sandwiched a tally from Patrick Bajkov, who finished off a stickhandling exhibition from newcomer Jacob Pritchard.

Michael Pelech gave the Swamp Rabbits some needed insurance with a goal of his own, his first of the season, on a deflection from a Brett Beauvais shot. Nathan Perkovich picked up the assist.

Ryan Bednard and the Swamp Rabbits' penalty kill were challenged in the third period. An untimely too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty at the 3:30 mark, and an elbowing minor from Pelech put Greenville on the kill twice in the final frame, but the team stood tall and kept the Glads off the board.

Bonar was replaced by backup Martin Ouellette after the first period. Ouellette ultimately picked up the loss.

