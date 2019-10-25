Mavs Take Down Walleye with Offensive Outburst
October 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (2-3-0-0, 4 points) handed the Toledo Walleye (2-1-0-0, 4 points) their first loss of the season Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks forward Michael Parks exploded for two goals and an assist in his Mavericks debut. Forward Mitch Hults also finished the night with three points on a goal and two assists. The Mavericks and Walleye will wrap up their two-game weekend set Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m.
Mavericks captain Rocco Carzo get the Mavericks on the board first with a goal at the 8:05 mark of the opening period. Forward Michael Parks picked up an assist in his Mavericks debut. Toledo outshot the Mavericks 9-8 in the period.
Parks continued to put up stats early on in the second period, doubling the Mavs lead 3:18 into the second period. Forward Mitch Hults and defenseman Derek Pratt assisted on the goal. The Mavericks extended their lead just over a minute later when defenseman John Furgele netted a goal on the power play. Forward Darian Dziurzynski and defenseman Terrance Amorosa picked up the assists on the goal. Toledo broke goaltender Nick Schneider's shutout at the 5:22 mark of the second period on a goal from forward Abbott Girduckis. Marcus Crawford and TJ Hensick assisted on the goal. The Walleye continued to claw their way back into the game at the 9:15 mark when Josh Kestner netted another power play goal for the visitors. Tyler Spezia and Hensick assisted on the goal. Parks put the Mavericks back up by two goals with 37 seconds left in the second period, blasting home a one-timer from defenseman Justin Woods on the power play. The goal was Parks second of the game. Woods and forward Jack Walker were given assists on the goal.
The Kansas City lead was extended to 5-2 on a power play goal from defenseman Terrance Amorosa at the 3:33 mark of the third period. Forwards Mitch Hults and Corey Durocher assisted on the goal. Toledo stayed in the game, making it a 5-3 contest on a goal from Troy Loggins. Spezia and Shane Berschbach assisted on the goal. Hults picked up the Mavs final goal on the evening late in the third at the 15:36 mark. Forward Ryan Van Stralen assisted on the goal. The Walleye scored on a penalty shot with 46 seconds remaining in regulation, making the final score 6-4.
The Mavericks finished the night three-for-six on the power play and penalty kill. Both teams combined for six power play goals on the night. Mavs goaltender Nick Schneider finished the evening with 17 saves on 21 shots.
The Mavs and Walleye faceoff again Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05 p.m. The annual Fifth Line Club player auction will be after the game. All fans are invited to attend.
