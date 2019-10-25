Growlers Pregame Notes: October 25 vs. Maine Mariners

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25TH (8:45 PM NST) & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26TH (7:30 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (3-2-0-0, 6 PTS) vs. Maine Mariners (1-3-0-1, 3 PTS)

WATCH: ECHL TV LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers embark on a five-game road trip through the Northeastern United States beginning this weekend in Portland, Maine for two games against the North Division rival Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

LAST GAME

The Newfoundland Growlers saw their winning streak end at three games last Saturday night as they suffered a 7-5 defeat to the arch-rival Brampton Beast at Mile One Centre. Brady Ferguson, Justin Brazeau, Riley Woods, Marcus Power and Giorgio Estephan scored for the Growlers. Power, Woods, Ferguson and Estephan also picked up an assist each for a multi-point effort. Mac Hollowell had a pair of assists. Nathan Todd and Matt Petgrave led the way for Brampton picking up three points, and Francois Beauchemin netted a pair of goals. Patrick Munson made 26 saves in net for Newfoundland, while Alex Dubeau made 32 for Brampton.

TRANSACTIONS

Oct. 21: F Zach O'Brien and D Alex Gudbranson assigned to Newfoundland from Toronto (AHL)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers lead the ECHL in goals scored with 25, and have the highest-ranked powerplay at 40% (10/25)

Giorgio Estephan, Justin Brazeau and Colt Conrad are all sporting five-game point streaks

Mac Hollowell is tied for second in defensemen scoring with five points

Maine

The Mariners enter the weekend on a two-game losing streak

Goaltender Tom McCollum is a former first-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings

Taylor Cammarata leads Maine in scoring with seven points

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

April 7th - 4-3 Maine Mariners (shootout)

The Newfoundland Growlers clawed their way back to score three unanswered goals after being down 3-0 after the first period, but Wade Murphy netted the shootout winner for the Maine Mariners as they scraped out a 4-3 win to close out the 2018-19 ECHL regular season. Scott Pooley, Zach O'Brien and Evan Neugold scored for the Growlers, who went 0-for-2 in the shootout. Michael Garteig made 21 saves.

