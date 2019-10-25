Cyclones Shutout in Weekend Opener

Indianapolis, IN- TheCincinnati Cyclones (1-1-1-0) dropped a 3-0 decision to the Indy Fuel on Friday night. The loss marked Cincinnati's first shutout defeat since an 8-0 loss to the Reading Royals on February 16, 2018.

After a scoreless opening frame in which the Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 10-5, Indy struck twice in the second, getting an even strength marker from forward Michael Doherty, and a power play tally from defenseman Ben Youds to put the Fuel up, 2-0, after 40 minutes. The second also saw sparks fly, as Cincinnati's Shaw Boomhower and Doherty dropped the gloves at center ice, with Boomhower ultimately take Doherty down with under four minutes to play in the frame.

In the third, Cincinnati had a few quality scoring chances, however an empty-netter from forward Nathan Noel sealed Indy's 3-0 win. Cincinnati was outshot, 29-22 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 26 in the loss. The teams wrap up their weekend series on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Face-off is slated for 6:05pm ET.

