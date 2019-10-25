Parisi Powers Rays Past Admirals in Overtime

NORFOLK, Va. - Defenseman Tom Parisi was left alone in front of the net and didn't miss his shot, giving the South Carolina Stingrays (4-1-0-0) a victory in their first overtime game of the season by a score of 4-3 over the Norfolk Admirals (2-3-1-0) on Friday night at the Norfolk Scope.

Parisi, who also had an assist, was one of three South Carolina skaters with multi-point nights as both Mark Cooper and Dan DeSalvo each earned two assists in the win. Goaltender Parker Milner got the start and made 21 saves to improve to 3-0-0 on the season.

The Stingrays got ahead in the first period when Casey Bailey struck during a 5-on-3 power play for his fifth goal of the season at 8:02. DeSalvo, who fed him the pass for the one-timer from the right point at top of the offensive zone, was credited with the lone assist on the play.

Then just 48 seconds later with the Rays still on the man-advantage, Matthew Weis added to the SC lead and made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season from Cam Askew and Parisi at 8:50.

But Norfolk got themselves back in the game with two quick tallies of their own. First, it was Alex Rodriguez who got his team on the board at 10:20 of the first and then Philippe Hudon evened the score at 2-2 by converting on a 5-on-3 power play at 15:17.

Eddie Wittchow gave South Carolina the lead back at 14:32 of the second when he blasted a shot by goaltender Brandon Halverson off an offensive zone face-off to make it a 3-2. DeSalvo won the draw and got the puck to Cooper, who fed Wittchow for the drive to the net.

Norfolk responded at 9:26 of the third period to even the score once again. This time it was Charlie O'Connor who was open in front of the net and had the puck go off his skate and into the goal to tie the game at 3-3. The play was reviewed by the game officials, but the goal stood.

Despite some exciting end-to-end action late in the game, neither team was able to score a deciding goal in regulation and the game headed to overtime.

With under two minutes remaining in the 7-minute extra session, forward Max Novak won a battle for the puck on the boards and found Parisi wide open in front of the Norfolk cage. The Commack, N.Y. native waited out Halverson and put a forehand shot past his blocker for the winning tally at 5:03.

South Carolina out-shot Norfolk for the second straight game, sending 37 shots on goal while the Admirals mustered just 24. Halverson finished with 33 saves in a losing effort for the home team. Both teams scored two of their goals on the man-advantage, with the Stingrays going 2-for-4 while Norfolk ended at 2-for-5.

