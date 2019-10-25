IceMen Earn a Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss at Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN - Max Gottlieb's goal at 6:18 of overtime lifted the Fort Wayne Komets to 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville at the Allen County War Memorial Friday night. The Icemen rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the game to earn a point in the standings.

For the fifth time in five games the Komets would grab the game's first goal. Following a Jacksonville turnover at the blue line, Fort Wayne's Mason Bergh skated down the left wing and sniped a shot high into net that managed to destroy the water bottle nestled on top to give the Komets a 1-0 lead.

The Komets extended their lead just four minutes later when Anthony Petruzzelli tipped and redirected a Jason Binkley shot that clipped past Icemen netminder Griffen Outhouse to put the score at 2-0.

The second period belonged to the Icemen. Jacksonville managed to score three unanswered goals in a five-minute span. However, before the scoring barrage started, an apparent goal by James Phelan was waived off following a conference by the officiating crew.

Moments later, the Icemen snagged the goal back, when Garret Ross skated to the top of the crease and slipped a backhanded shot that beat Fort Wayne goaltender Matthew Villalta at 3:31 of the period to put the Icemen on the board.

Nearly two minutes later, Jacksonville went on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity. Rookie Bobby Lynch delivered a shot low that hit off the post and bounced right to the stick of Nikita Korostelev in the slot. Korostelev delivered a shot that hit the back of the Fort Wayne net to even the game at 2-2.

Jacksonville claimed the lead three minutes later on a pretty shot from the high slot by Hayden Shaw. Shaw's shot cleanly clipped high into the net to put the Icemen in front 3-2. The tally by Shaw was the first of his professional career.

Just before the close of the second period, the Komets evened the score at three when Matt Brassard's shot from the point hit off a body and then a stick to beat a screened Outhouse for the tally.

The third period featured some tight checking play and big saves by both goaltenders. This resulted with neither team getting on the board in the final period of regulation and forcing overtime.

With just under 42 second remaining in the extra session Max Gottlieb gained a step on the defender at the right circle and wristed a hard shot beat Outhouse for the game-winning tally at 4-3.

Villalta made 21 saves to earn his first professional victory, while Outhouse drops his second game in overtime this season after making 34 stops on the night.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Game time is slated for 7:35 p.m. Fans catch the game broadcast on Mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on ECHL.TV

