Thunder Stumped by Railers in 4-1 Loss

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder fell to 3-2-0-1 on the 2019-20 season as they dropped their Military Appreciation Night matchup against the Worcester Railers, 4-1.

Charlie Curti scored the only goal for Adirondack for his third of the season with Nikita Popugaev and Hayden Verbeek gathering the assists. Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam stopped 26 of 29 shots while Railers netminder Linus Soderstrom made 25 saves on 26 pucks that came his way.

The special teams battle belonged to the Railers as they went 2-for-5 on the powerplay and killed all four penalties. Worcester racked up a total of 42 penalty minutes, 36 of those came in the first period after a line brawl.

Scoring Plays

The Railers wasted no time to hit the back of the net. Eamon McAdam could not corral a rebound and Kyle Thomas pounced on it for his third of the season just 20 seconds in. Ryan Hitchcock and Tanner Pond got the assists.

Worcester extended their lead to 2-0 with a powerplay goal. JD Dudek's shot was redirected by Matt Schmalz at 17:09

Adirondack pulled to within one as Charlie Curti finished off a 2-on-1 with Nikita Popugaev. The shot banked off of Soderstrom and went into the net at 4:45 of the second period.

Worcester's Nic Pierog gave his team a two-goal lead once again when he cashed in on the powerplay at 7:33 of the second period. Cody Payne and Ryan Hitchcock assisted on Pierog's first of the season.

Nic Pierog picked up his second goal of the night and the season with an empty-net goal with just three seconds left.

Thunder Notes

With the assist on the Charlie Curti goal, Hayden Verbeek now has six points in six games (1G, 5A)

Nikita Popugaev and Robbie Payne were the lone Thunder players that finished with a + rating.

The attendance tonight at Cool Insuring Arena was 4,326.

Up Next

Adirondack will travel to take on the Brampton Beast on Wednesday at CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:00 am.

