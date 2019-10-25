Admirals Fall in OT to South Carolina in Hard Fought Battle
October 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Tom Parisi scored the game-winning with 1:57 remaining in the overtime session on Friday Night to give the South Carolina Stingrays a 3-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals.. Philippe Hudon added a goal and two assists in the setback, while Norfolk added a power-play goal for the fifth straight game. Brandon Halverson made 33 saves in his third loss of the season.
South Carolina jumped out front early with two power-play goals on a 5-on-3. Casey Bailey scored on a one-timer from the left circle that beat Halverson over the left shoulder. The Stingrays would add another power-play just seconds later, when a Norfolk defender lost his footing and led to an odd man rush for South Carolina. Max Novak fired off a pass from the right circle that was redirected past the blocker of Halverson by Matthew Weis to give South Carolina a 2-0 lead early in the first period.
Norfolk would answer just seconds later with a goal from Alex Rodriguez. Philippe Hudon gained possession of the puck along the far wall, and Hudon played the puck to the point for Rodriguez who fired off a wrist shot that beat South Carolina goalie Parker Milner to cut the South Carolina lead to 2-1.
The Admirals tied the game with a 5-on-3 goal from Hudon. Ben Holmstrom played the puck to J.C Campagna in the left circle, where he found Hudon in the slot and fired a shot over the blocker of Milner to tie the game at two.
South Carolina retook the lead with a goal from Ed Witchow. The Stingrays won a draw in the Norfolk defensive end, then Mark Cooper shot the puck from the point which was tipped by the stick of Witchow past the blocker of Halverson to give South Carolina a 3-2 lead.
Norfolk tied the game once again with a power-play goal from Charlie O'Connor. Hudon played the puck from the left point to Ben Holmstrom who found O'Connor just outside the crease. O'Connor redirected the puck past Milner to tie the game at three apiece.
The game would remain tied and head to overtime.
Max Novak for South Carolina played the puck into the front of the net where Parisi was one-on-one with Halverson. Parisi slipped the puck past the pad and South Carolina wins by a 4-3 final score.
Halverson made 33 saves on 37 shots while Milner made 21 saves on 24 shots. Milner improves his record to 3-0, while Halverson drops to 2-2-1 on the year.
3 STARS
1. Phillipe Hudon NOR 1G, 2A
2 Tom Parisi SC GWG
3 Ben Holmstrom NOR 2A
