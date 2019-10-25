Oilers Drop First Ever Meeting with Wheeling

October 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - Tulsa fell to the Wheeling Nailers 6-4 at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on Friday night.

It didn't take forward Cam Brown long to open the scoring, finding the twine from the slot just 18 seconds into the contest. J.J. Piccinich tied the game up quickly, knocking in a bouncing puck just shy of the two-minute mark of the first period.

Christopher Brown gave the Nailers their second lead of the night, ripping a shot into the upper portion of the net exactly two minutes into the second frame. Tulsa answered quickly once again, with Robby Jackson deflecting a feed from Sideroff. 4:51 into the second period. Adam Pleskach gave the Oilers the lead at the 10:58 mark, tipping a feed from the slot, courtesy of Jared Thomas. Miles Liberati scored his second power play goal of the season at the 14:29 mark of the second frame. Wheeling cut the lead to one goal when Jan Drozg ripped one from the circle with less than five minutes in the period.

The Nailers erased the Oilers lead in the second half of the final frame when Myles Powell scored at the 11:46 mark. Jan Drozg scored his second goal of the game at the 17:27 mark to give Wheeling a late lead. The goal was a rip from the circle, similar to his first goal of the contest. Hirano finished off the night with an empty netter on the power play with less than a minute left.

Tulsa continues their road trip tomorrow, visiting Kalamazoo on Saturday, before heading back home to play on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.