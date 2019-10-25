Americans to Host NASCAR Night/Pink in the Rink this Saturday

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans will host NASCAR Night, and celebrate Pink in the Rink this Saturday, October 26th at 7:05 pm when the team hosts the Idaho Steelheads.

The players will wear pink hockey sweaters on Saturday night in both the pregame warmup and the game itself. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. Any fans interested in bidding on the jerseys are asked to head over to sections 115 and 116 for the post-game event.

The Allen Americans will also host NASCAR Night that evening with Texas Motor Speedway displaying cars on the concourse throughout the night. Also, one lucky fan will get a shot to come out on the ice to try and win tickets to the Texas 500, coming up on November 3rd at Texas Motor Speedway.

With Halloween creeping up fast, don't miss a special performance by Mojo Frankenstein this Saturday! Tickets for this weekend's games are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

