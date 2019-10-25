Wichita Returns Home Tonight vs. Idaho

October 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight to close out a three-game mini-series against the Idaho Steelheads.

Idaho took the first two, winning in overtime last Friday, 2-1, and then grabbing a 5-2 win on Saturday. With the win, the Steelheads stayed ahead of Rapid City for first place in the Mountain Division with eight points. Wichita is tied for fifth with four points so far through the first five games of the year.

This is the only game of the weekend for the Thunder while Idaho will travel to Allen tomorrow to take on the Americans. Starting next weekend, Wichita will play six games in nine days beginning in Kansas City on Friday, November 1st against the Mavericks.

Will Merchant, Brett Supinski and Marc-Olivier Roy are tied for the team-lead for Idaho with four points. Chris Crane and Steven Iacobellis each have five for Wichita.

THUNDERBOLTS... Mitch Gillam is first in the league in minutes played (244) and second in saves (119)...Beau Starrett is tied for first in minor penalties for rookies (4) and first for shots taken by a rookie (18)...Brendan Smith is tied for first in shooting percentage for defensemen (33.3%)...Wichita's 9.20 penalty minutes per game is tied for the fourth-fewest in the league...Wichita is 1-0-2-0 in one-goal games...

IDAHO NOTES - Will Merchant was the first player with a multi-goal outing on the season for the Steelheads...Colton Saucerman has goals in back-to-back games...Tomas Sholl was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the second week in a row...Colton Point won in his first start last Saturday night and sits fifth in goals-against average (2.00)...

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.