Walleye Weekly No. 3: November 6, 2023

Toledo Walleye give fist bumps along the bench

Overall Record: 3-0-1-0, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins, 4 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 3 vs Reading (5-2 Win)

November 4 vs Indy (5-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 10 at Fort Wayne (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 11 vs Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 12 vs Fort Wayne (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye sweep Opening Weekend: The Toledo Walleye claimed their first home win of the 2023-24 campaign with a 5-2 victory over Reading on Friday night. The Fish then followed it up with a comeback 5-3 win over Indy on Saturday night. The Walleye outscored opponents 10-5 and had seven different players find the net. Brandon Hawkins was the most popular name as he scored three goals, and Chase Gresock was right behind him with two goals of his own. Toledo also saw back-to-back sellouts for Opening Weekend with 8,368 on Friday and 8,048 on Saturday.

Hawk's nest: Brandon Hawkins was celebrated Opening Weekend prior to Friday's game, as his name was unveiled for setting the record for goals in a single season in franchise history, and second most points in a single season in franchise history. Hawkins displayed the talent that got his name on the franchise record boards by collecting three goals across the two games, scoring two, including the game-winning goal, on Friday and one on Saturday.

The big 5-0: Goaltender John Lethemon defended the net for the Walleye against Reading on Friday night. After saving 14 of 16 shots on goal, Lethemon and the Walleye emerged with a 5-2 win, being the 50th of Lethemon's professional career. The win came in Lethemon's 95th professional game. Lethemon holds a pro record of 50-23-16 with a 2.59 GAA and .911 SVP.

You never forget your first: Forwards Chase Gresock (Friday) and Darian Pilon (Saturday) each scored their first professional goals on home ice during Opening Weekend. Gresock's first pro goal knotted-up Friday's match with Reading at 1-1, while Pilon's first goal started the string of four unanswered goals in the 5-3 comeback win against Indy on Saturday night.

The BG connection: The Walleye have five former BGSU Falcon hockey players on their roster in forwards Brandon Hawkins, Sam Craggs, Chase Gresock, Brandon Kruse, and defenseman Will Cullen. The former Falcons combined for 12 points (7G, 5A) across the two games. Craggs picked up a goal and two assists along with a collective +5 to earn Walleye Player of the Week.

Fun with Fort Wayne: The Toledo Walleye will play the Fort Wayne Komets three times this weekend, playing Friday (8 pm ET) in Fort Wayne before returning home to face the Komets on Saturday (7:15 pm ET) and Sunday (5:15 pm ET) at the Huntington Center. The lone meeting between the two teams thus far was the 9-2 domination by the Walleye back on October 27th.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Sam Craggs (1G, 2A = 3 Pts) (GWG, +5)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .875 SVP, 50th Pro Win)

