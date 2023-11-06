Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears took two out of three in a three-game road series with the Florida Everblades this week. After getting shutout 4-0 on Wednesday night, the Solar Bears battled back to 4-2 victories on Friday and Saturday night.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, November 7 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, November 10 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates at 3:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

VyStar player appearances are back!

Come meet some Solar Bears on Tuesday, December 5 at VyStar Credit Union's Lake Mary Branch! Sign up for a card and get a FREE replica jersey!

Where:4699 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746

When: 1:45-2:45 pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 3-3-0-1 (.500)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 3-3-0-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Steve Jandric - 6 points

MOST GOALS: Steve Jandric - 4 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Luchuk, Low, Newell- 4 assists

PIM LEADER: Hoelscher - 14 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Chris Harpur - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, November 1 at Florida: 0-4 L

Everblades goaltender Evan Cormier continued his strong play against the Solar Bears with a 32 save shutout, stopping 75 of 76 shots the Solar Bears put on him in two games. Zach Tsekos recorded a goal and an assist to lead the way for the Everblades.

Friday, November 3 at Florida: 4-2 W

The Solar Bears answered the challenge of Wednesday night's shutout with a 4-2 victory Friday. Jaydon Dureau and Louka Henault provided two assists, while rookie Tanner Dickinson scored the game-winning goal. Brandon Halverson stopped 14 of 15 shots and recorded the win coming in relief of Evan Fitzpatrick.

Saturday, November 4 at Florida: 4-2 W

Orlando took the three-game series with a 4-2 win on Saturday night in Estero. Brandon Halverson tied his season-high with 38 saves, while rookie Ryan Cox provided two goals in the game. Veteran Brayden Low earned his 26th career multi-point game in the ECHL with two assists.

BITES:

Brayden Low earned his 26th career multi-point game in the ECHL on Saturday night (0-2-2)

Brandon Halverson tied a season high in saves Saturday night with 38. He also stopped 38 shots on Oct. 21 a 6-3 win in South Carolina.

Ryan Cox's two-goal game Saturday was already his second of his ECHL career that has only spanned 15 games.

The Solar Bears won back-to-back road games for the first time since Feb. 10-11, 2023, also against the Florida Everblades.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 5 GP, 3-1-0, .919%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 7 GP, 3-3-1, .899%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 10 GP, 2g-2a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 11 GP, 0g-0a

