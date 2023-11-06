K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Welcomes Nearly 9k in Pair, off to Iowa this Week

November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings draw off large crowds in a weekend split before facing Heartlanders for the first time in 2023-24.

OVERALL RECORD: 3-3-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday against the Iowa Heartlanders this week at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (2-1, 2-3)

It took just over three minutes for the K-Wings to take control of Friday's game versus Indy, and they never looked back. The game-winner was scored at the 3:05 mark of the third period by defenseman Collin Saccoman (1), and rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-2-0-0) made a career-high 40 saves in his third win of the season at Wings Event Center.

Saturday's contest versus Fort Wayne had a playoff-like feel in early November. Both teams traded blows throughout with the Komets striking first at the 10:40 mark of the first. It took just 1:29 for forward Collin Adams (1) to answer, and the two skated tied until almost halfway through the second period. Erik Bradford (2) equalized the game again at the 18:16 mark of the middle frame in front of the crease, but Fort Wayne climbed back on top for good with 41 seconds remaining in the same stanza at Wings Event Center.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings are on the road for two weeks before returning to play two games on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25 at Wings Event Center.

First, on Friday, Nov. 22, the K-Wings welcome the Iowa Heartlanders at 7 p.m. for 'Peanuts' / 269 / Winning Wednesday, presented by United Way of South West Michigan, at Wings Event Center. Come experience Peanuts Night, presented by United Way of South Central Michigan, like you've never experienced before. Bring the whole family to the rink, while enjoying $2 beers & sodas, $6 wing baskets & a ticket to the game for just $9 (*$11 if purchased Gameday). There'll also be a Peanuts Specialty Jersey auction post-game, and if the K-Wings win, YOU WIN a free ticket to the next K-Wings weekday game!

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 25, the Cincinnati Cyclones come to town at 7 p.m. for 'Lavender Ice,' presented by West Michigan Cancer Center, at Wings Event Center. Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender, in support the NHL's 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night' initiative, and make some serious noise, as the first 1,000 fans receive a set of K-Wings Thunder Sticks. There will also be a Hockey Fights Cancer specialty jersey auction post-game, benefiting WMCC.

Also, don't miss out on the Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket pack. Enjoy four tickets to Lavender Ice, four silicone HFC bracelets and 10% of your ticket package will be donated to West Michigan Cancer Center. There will also be a HFC specialty jersey auction immediately following the game, benefiting WMCC. Click HERE to secure your package NOW!

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 3 - Indy 1, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (3-2-0-0) rode a physically sound defensive effort, headlined by goaltender Jonathan Lemieux, to the finish in a 2-1 victory over the Indy Fuel (2-3-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday. Lemieux (3-1-0-0) made a career-high 40 saves in the win and was named the game's first star in front of 4,750 fans. He kept the Fuel off the board for nearly 44 minutes in the contest. David Keefer (1) opened the Woods 'N Water party with a one-timer strike just 3:08 into the contest. The Brighton native converted a Brad Morrison (2) feed. Keefer (2) found the scoresheet again when he recorded the secondary assist on Collin Saccoman's (1) top-shelf tap-in that put Kalamazoo up 2-0 with 16:55 left in regulation. Indy wouldn't go down easy, though. The Fuel cut the deficit to one just 46 seconds later but it was all Lemieux from there. The rookie is 2-0 against Indy this season. Kalamazoo finished the game 0-for- 3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, including spending three of the final four minutes of regulation shorthanded (penalty & extra attacker combined).

Saturday, Nov. 4 - Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI)

The Kalamazoo Wings (3-3-0-0) put forth a strong effort but were unable to find a third period equalizer in a 3-2 loss versus the Fort Wayne Komets (3-2-0-0) at Wings Event Center Saturday. Fort Wayne opened the scoring on the power play at the 10:40 mark of the first. Collin Adams (1) then answered 1:29 later with a rebound cash-in out front. The Komets jumped back in front with 12:36 left in the second. Kalamazoo again responded. This time Erik Bradford (2) punched in a low slot goal off a nifty Chad Nychuk (1) pass with 1:44 remaining in the middle stanza. Fort Wayne answered 63 seconds later, scoring the game-winner with 0:41 left on the clock in the second. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-2-0-0) made 32 saves in the loss. Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Fort Wayne took the final shot total, 35-29.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 8 - Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m. EST - Xtream Arena (Coralville, IA)

Thursday, Nov. 9 - Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m. EST - Xtream Arena (Coralville, IA)

Saturday, Nov. 11 - Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:35 p.m. EST - Xtream Arena (Coralville, IA)

ON THE MOVE

*No transactions

FAST FACTS

Rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux made a career-high 40 saves versus Indy last Friday.

Rookie forward David Keefer has notched 13 points (5g-8a) in his first 15 professional games played, dating back to Mar. 24, 2023.

Veteran forward Justin Taylor is one game shy of career ECHL game No. 800 and is just two points shy of 500 points as a K-Wing.

TEAM TRENDS

Kalamazoo is 2-0-0-0 when scoring first this season

Kalamazoo is 2-0-0-0 in stand-alone games this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 6 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 3 - Josh Passolt*

ASSISTS: 4 - Erik Bradford, Brandon Saigeon

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Josh Passolt*, Chaz Reddekopp

PIM: 17 - Tanner Sorenson

PP GOALS: 1 - Brad Morrison, Robert Calisti

PP ASSISTS: 1 - Erik Bradford, Ty Glover*, Cooper Walker

SH GOALS: 1 - Cooper Walker

GW GOALS: 1 - Robert Calisti, Josh Passolt*, Collin Saccoman

SHOTS: 15 - Brad Morrison

GAA: 3.41 - Jonathan Lemieux

S%: .898 - Jonathan Lemieux

WINS: 3 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/4 (0%)

This Season - 2/19 (10.5%) - No. 27 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/7 (86.7%)

This Season - 21/26 (80.8%) - No. 15 in the ECHL

