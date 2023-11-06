Rabbit Report: Hockey & Hops, Stem Day, and More
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
The Rabbits are back at home for a 3-game rivalry weekend against the Florida Everblades this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!
The action starts on Friday night at 7 p.m. when the rivalry is renewed for the first time this season!
EARS UP, BEERS UP ON SATURDAY NIGHT!
Saturday night, we create the perfect combination, Bits and Beers, on Hockey & Hops presented by KW Beverage.
Want the full Ears Up, Beers Up experience? Grab a Center-Ice ticket, a special Hockey & Hops koozie, and 6 Beer Tastings with our special tasting package for Saturday night!
Enjoy great tasting craft brews on the Pepsi Terrace beginning at 6pm!
THE 5TH LINE CLUB RETURNS
Your chance to join the exclusive 5th Line Club is this weekend at Bon Secours Wellness Arena!
Stick around after the game for a chance to bid on your spot in this exclusive club that grants insider access to the Swamp Rabbits!
ROUND OUT THE WEEKEND WITH THE SCIENCE OF HOCKEY!
Sunday afternoon, bring the family for a day of hockey and learning, as the Rabbits host STEM Day presented by Fluor.
Get here early, beginning at 1pm, for ur Pregame Party on the Plaza for games, inflatables, and so much more! Dive into the science of robotics and other educational activities before doors open at 2pm!
Then grab a seat for an afternoon of education and family-friendly fun against the Everblades at 3pm!
PEPSI FAMILY FOUR PACKS
The best deal in the Upstate returns every Friday and Sunday home game, thanks to The Lost Cajun!
Families of four or more can receive a game ticket, chips, hotdog and drink, PLUS a FREE appetizer from The Lost Cajun for one low price with our Pepsi Family Four Packs!
OUR BEST START SINCE 1999
Greenville had just become a hockey town and the Rabbits were still the Johnstown Chiefs the last time the franchise started 6-1 on a season.
With a Friday night win over Savannah (2-1), the Rabbits' third straight over their rivals, and Saturday's victory over Jacksonville (3-2), the Swamp Rabbits are off to their best start since the 1999-2000 season.
RABBIT PERFORMER OF THE WEEK
CARTER SOUCH
#18 FORWARD
Last season, Carter Souch scored nine goals as a rookie. Through six games of his sophomore season, Souch already leads the Rabbits with five goals, two of which have come on the power-play.
He has recorded two game-winning goals already this season.
