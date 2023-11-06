Goaltender Houser Assigned to Icemen; Brown & Jandric Recalled
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
Goaltender Michael Houser with the Rochester Americans
(Jacksonville Icemen, Credit: Rochester Americans)
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Christopher Brown and defenseman Chris Jandric have been recalled by Rochester. In addition, Rochester has assigned goaltender Michael Houser to Jacksonville.
Houser, 30, joins the Icemen from Rochester where he has posted a 2-1-0 record this season. Houser has established himself has an accomplished netminder during his professional career at all levels, totaling 179 career wins and 15 shutouts. Houser has earned 133 ECHL victories and was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2018-19 season while with Cincinnati. Throughout his career, Houser has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Month twice, ECHL Goaltender of the Week four times, and was an ECHL All-Star in 2018. Houser has also appeared in six NHL contests with the Buffalo Sabres from 2021-2022, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a 0.925 save percentage in those contests.
Brown, 27, joins the Amerks after recording five points (2g, 3a) in six games with the Icemen this season. Brown is currently serving his third year as the Icemen's Captain and is under an AHL contract with Rochester this season. Brown led the Icemen in scoring last season with 64 points (24g, 40a) in 72 games. The 6-0, 187-pound forward has three points (1g, 2a) in 44 career AHL Games split between the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Jandric, 25, heads to Rochester having logged two assists in six games with the Icemen this season. Th 5-11, 181-pound defenseman made one appearance with the Americans last spring, recording an assist. Prior to his debut with Rochester, Jandric concluded his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, collecting 85 points (13g, 72a).
The Icemen are back on home ice this Wednesday as they play host to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV
Icemen ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
