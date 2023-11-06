KC Mavericks Hosting Kids Day Game Presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City Tomorrow Morning

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After winning seven of their first eight games of the season, the Kansas City Mavericks are back at home Tuesday morning for their annual Kids Day Game. Puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is slated for 10:35 AM. More than 4,000 students from around the Kansas City metro area will fill Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday morning for a fun-filled and action-packed day of hockey.

The Mavericks are an all-inclusive organization and to that effect, at their own expense, the team has created a "sensory space" on the second floor of Cable Dahmer Arena. More than 100 children and their families from around the metro area will have access to the area that has been outfitted with soothing and sensory items for students and their families to use to get away from the bright lights and loud noises of a professional hockey game.

Mavericks owners Lamar Hunt Jr. and James Arkell will be available for interviews throughout the game, detailing why the sensory space initiative is important to the Hunt family and the Mavericks organization.

Additionally, the Mavericks are partnering with Science City to provide educational elements throughout the game to the students in attendance. The Science City Road Team will be on site at Cable Dahmer Arena doing experiments and detailing the science-side of hockey throughout the game.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 7 at 10:30 AM

WHAT: Kansas City Mavericks Kids Day Game and Sensory Space

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, MO

