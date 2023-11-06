Idaho's Rassell Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Mark Rassell of the Idaho Steelheads is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
Rassell scored four goals - including a pair of game-winning tallies - and added two assists for six points in three games against Wichita last week.
The 26-year-old had the game-winning goal in an 8-2 win on Wednesday, recorded a goal and assist in a 5-4 victory on Friday and tallied three points (2g-1a) in a 4-3 win on Saturday.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Rassell has scored at least one goal in six consecutive games. He leads the ECHL with eight goals on the season and is tied for third with 12 points in seven games.
Rassell has posted 64 points (30g-34a) in 77 career ECHL games with Idaho and Fort Wayne.
Prior to turning pro, Rassell recorded 73 points (33g-40a) in 72 career games at the University of New Brunswick and 181 points (103g-78a) in 274 career games in the Western Hockey League with Medicine Hat.
On behalf of Mark Rassell, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.