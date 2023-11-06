Americans Weekly
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Kansas City, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the third and final game of a three-game road trip on Tuesday morning in Independence, Missouri against the Kansas City Mavericks. Allen is 1-1 on the current trip.
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0
Overall record: 2-4-0
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, November 2nd
Score: Allen 6, at Tulsa 5 Final OT
Friday, November 3rd
Score: Allen 1 at Tulsa 5 Final
-- This Week --
Tuesday, November 7th, @ Kansas City
Time: 10:35 AM CDT
Location: Cable Dahmer Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 10th vs. Kansas City
Time: 7:05 PM CDT
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 11th vs. Kansas City
Time: 7:05 PM CDT
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, November 12thh vs. Kansas City
Time: 2:05 PM CDT
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Television: CW 33 Dallas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (6) Matt Marcinew
Assists - (5) Chad Butcher
Points - (6) Matt Marcinew
Power Play Goals - (2) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (2) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others
Game Winning Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust and Matt Marcinew
First Goal - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others
Insurance Goals - (1) Brandon Puriicell
Penalty Minutes - (49) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (E) Jordan-Ty Fournier
Shots on Goal - (29) Matt Marcinew
Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen
Americans Notables:
-The Americans are 1-0 in overtime games.
- Allen is 1-2-0 when scoring first.
- The Americans are 2-2-0 on the road this season.
- The Americans are 6-for-23 on the power play this season (13.0%).
- Allen is tied for second overall in the league with three shorthanded goals.
- The Americans are being outscored 13-7 in the second period.
- Matt Marcinew scored the first Americans hat-trick of the season last Thursday.
Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams
