Americans Weekly

Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams

Kansas City, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the third and final game of a three-game road trip on Tuesday morning in Independence, Missouri against the Kansas City Mavericks. Allen is 1-1 on the current trip.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 2-4-0

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, November 2nd

Score: Allen 6, at Tulsa 5 Final OT

Friday, November 3rd

Score: Allen 1 at Tulsa 5 Final

-- This Week --

Tuesday, November 7th, @ Kansas City

Time: 10:35 AM CDT

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 10th vs. Kansas City

Time: 7:05 PM CDT

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 11th vs. Kansas City

Time: 7:05 PM CDT

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, November 12thh vs. Kansas City

Time: 2:05 PM CDT

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Television: CW 33 Dallas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (6) Matt Marcinew

Assists - (5) Chad Butcher

Points - (6) Matt Marcinew

Power Play Goals - (2) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (2) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and three others

Game Winning Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust and Matt Marcinew

First Goal - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others

Insurance Goals - (1) Brandon Puriicell

Penalty Minutes - (49) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (E) Jordan-Ty Fournier

Shots on Goal - (29) Matt Marcinew

Save Percentage - (0.956) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (1) Leevi Merilainen

Americans Notables:

-The Americans are 1-0 in overtime games.

- Allen is 1-2-0 when scoring first.

- The Americans are 2-2-0 on the road this season.

- The Americans are 6-for-23 on the power play this season (13.0%).

- Allen is tied for second overall in the league with three shorthanded goals.

- The Americans are being outscored 13-7 in the second period.

- Matt Marcinew scored the first Americans hat-trick of the season last Thursday.

