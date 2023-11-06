Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 6
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Oilers went .500 on the week, losing one overtime game and winning one regulation contest against Allen before losing a one-goal battle with Rapid City
OVERALL RECORD: 2-4-1-0
LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0
FAST FACTS
-Andy Carroll has three points in his last two games (2G, 1A) including goals in back-to-back games
. Carson Focht scored his first goal as an Oiler on Nov. 5
. Andy Carroll recorded Tulsa's first penalty shot goal of the season on Nov. 5
. Dante Sheriff has three points in his last two games (2G, 1A) including goals in back-to-back games
. Tag Bertuzzi recorded his first goal of the season on Nov. 3
. Eddie Matsushima has six points (2G, 4A) in four games
. Davis 'T-Bone' Codd produced five points (1G, 4A) in his last four appearances
. Anthony Costantini recorded his first professional point (1A) on Nov. 5
. Kyle Crnkovic scored his first pro goal on Nov. 2
. Kishaun Gervais made his ECHL Debut on Nov. 2
. Julian Junca made his North American professional debut on Nov. 2, earned his first North American start on Nov. 3
. Cole Dubinsky made ECHL debut on Nov. 3
TEAM TRENDS
. Tulsa has 48 or more shots in three-straight games (48.33 average)
. The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring first
. Tulsa is 0-4-0-0 when allowing the first goal
. The Oilers are 1-1-0-0 when being out shot
. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when leading after one period
. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when holding their opponents scoreless in the second period
. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when not allowing a first period goal
. The Oilers are 0-3-1-0 when not scoring a power-play goal
. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when scoring on the man advantage
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Thursday, Nov. 2- BOK Center - Allen Americans
- Americans won 6-5 in overtime
- Kids Day Game (1-0-1-0 all-time record in Kids Day Games at BOK Center)
- Oilers out shot Americans 48-27
- Tulsa scored opening two goals
- Americans ripped off five unanswered goals
. Oilers tied contest with three unanswered goals
. Kyle Crnkovic scored his first pro goal to open the game
. Allen's Matt Marcinew score OTGW and a hat trick
. Michael Farren finished with three points (2G, 1A)
. Eddie Matsushima recorded three points (1G, 2A)
. Davis 'T-Bone' Codd earned his first multipoint professional game
. Oilers were 0/3 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill
Friday, Nov. 3- BOK Center - Allen Americans
- Oilers won 5-1
- Tulsa outshot Allen 49-29
- Dante Sheriff opened scoring on the power play 1:40 in
- Davis 'T-Bone' Codd scored his first professional goal
- Andy Carroll notched his first professional game-winning goal
. Julian Junca stopped 28 of 29 shots, earning first star
. Eddie Matsushima and Davis 'T-Bone' Codd recorded back-to-back multi-point games.
. Tag Bertuzzi netted his first power-play goal of 2023-24
- Tulsa went 2/6 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill
Sunday, Nov. 5- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush
- Rush won game 4-3
- Tulsa outshot Rapid City 48-19
- Matt Radomsky made 45 saves on 48 shots for Rapid City
- Andy Carroll scored on a penalty shot
- Carson Focht scored his first as an Oiler
. Anthony Costantini recorded his first professional assist
. Dante Sheriff scored for the second consecutive game
- Tulsa went 0/3 on the power play and 1/1 on the penalty kill
. Rapid City's Blake Bennett scored his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the season in the third period, including the game winner
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Thursday, Nov. 9 at Rapid City- The Monument - 8:05 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10 at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11 at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 9 - Michael Farren
GOALS: 6 - Michael Farren
ASSISTS: 5 - Carson Focht, Duggie Lagrone
PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Mike McKee
PIMS: 9 - Mike McKee
PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff,
SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren
GW GOALS: 1 - Ryan Olsen, Andy Carroll
SHOTS: 32- Michael Farren
WINS: 1 - Gage Alexander, Julian Junca
GAA: 2.66- Julian Junca
SAVE %: .891 - Julian Junca
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 5/24 (20.8%) (13th)
Last Week - 2/12 (16.7%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 16/22 (72.7%) (25th)
Last Week - 5/6 (83.3%)
