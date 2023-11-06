Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 6

The Oilers went .500 on the week, losing one overtime game and winning one regulation contest against Allen before losing a one-goal battle with Rapid City

OVERALL RECORD: 2-4-1-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0

FAST FACTS

-Andy Carroll has three points in his last two games (2G, 1A) including goals in back-to-back games

. Carson Focht scored his first goal as an Oiler on Nov. 5

. Andy Carroll recorded Tulsa's first penalty shot goal of the season on Nov. 5

. Dante Sheriff has three points in his last two games (2G, 1A) including goals in back-to-back games

. Tag Bertuzzi recorded his first goal of the season on Nov. 3

. Eddie Matsushima has six points (2G, 4A) in four games

. Davis 'T-Bone' Codd produced five points (1G, 4A) in his last four appearances

. Anthony Costantini recorded his first professional point (1A) on Nov. 5

. Kyle Crnkovic scored his first pro goal on Nov. 2

. Kishaun Gervais made his ECHL Debut on Nov. 2

. Julian Junca made his North American professional debut on Nov. 2, earned his first North American start on Nov. 3

. Cole Dubinsky made ECHL debut on Nov. 3

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa has 48 or more shots in three-straight games (48.33 average)

. The Oilers are 2-0-1-0 when scoring first

. Tulsa is 0-4-0-0 when allowing the first goal

. The Oilers are 1-1-0-0 when being out shot

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when leading after one period

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 when holding their opponents scoreless in the second period

. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when not allowing a first period goal

. The Oilers are 0-3-1-0 when not scoring a power-play goal

. Tulsa is 2-1-0-0 when scoring on the man advantage

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 2- BOK Center - Allen Americans

- Americans won 6-5 in overtime

- Kids Day Game (1-0-1-0 all-time record in Kids Day Games at BOK Center)

- Oilers out shot Americans 48-27

- Tulsa scored opening two goals

- Americans ripped off five unanswered goals

. Oilers tied contest with three unanswered goals

. Kyle Crnkovic scored his first pro goal to open the game

. Allen's Matt Marcinew score OTGW and a hat trick

. Michael Farren finished with three points (2G, 1A)

. Eddie Matsushima recorded three points (1G, 2A)

. Davis 'T-Bone' Codd earned his first multipoint professional game

. Oilers were 0/3 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill

Friday, Nov. 3- BOK Center - Allen Americans

- Oilers won 5-1

- Tulsa outshot Allen 49-29

- Dante Sheriff opened scoring on the power play 1:40 in

- Davis 'T-Bone' Codd scored his first professional goal

- Andy Carroll notched his first professional game-winning goal

. Julian Junca stopped 28 of 29 shots, earning first star

. Eddie Matsushima and Davis 'T-Bone' Codd recorded back-to-back multi-point games.

. Tag Bertuzzi netted his first power-play goal of 2023-24

- Tulsa went 2/6 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill

Sunday, Nov. 5- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush

- Rush won game 4-3

- Tulsa outshot Rapid City 48-19

- Matt Radomsky made 45 saves on 48 shots for Rapid City

- Andy Carroll scored on a penalty shot

- Carson Focht scored his first as an Oiler

. Anthony Costantini recorded his first professional assist

. Dante Sheriff scored for the second consecutive game

- Tulsa went 0/3 on the power play and 1/1 on the penalty kill

. Rapid City's Blake Bennett scored his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the season in the third period, including the game winner

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Thursday, Nov. 9 at Rapid City- The Monument - 8:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Rapid City - The Monument - 8:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 9 - Michael Farren

GOALS: 6 - Michael Farren

ASSISTS: 5 - Carson Focht, Duggie Lagrone

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 9 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff,

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren

GW GOALS: 1 - Ryan Olsen, Andy Carroll

SHOTS: 32- Michael Farren

WINS: 1 - Gage Alexander, Julian Junca

GAA: 2.66- Julian Junca

SAVE %: .891 - Julian Junca

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 5/24 (20.8%) (13th)

Last Week - 2/12 (16.7%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 16/22 (72.7%) (25th)

Last Week - 5/6 (83.3%)

