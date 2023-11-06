Crunch Sign Halverson to PTO; Solar Bears Sign Stephen Mundinger

November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO). Additionally, the Solar Bears have signed goaltender Stephen Mundinger to an ECHL Standard Player Contact, Solar Bears Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced today.

Halverson, 27, owns a 3-2-0 record this season, with a 2.36 goals against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%). He spent the 2022-23 season with the Bayreuth Tigers (DEL2). In 17 games, the Traverse City, Mich. native posted a record of 6-10-0 with a 3.54 goals against average (GAA) and a .909 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-4, 231-pound goalkeeper was drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and appeared in one NHL game for the Rangers during the 2017-18 season.

In total, Halverson has appeared in 162 professional games over seven seasons in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and DEL2. Prior to his professional career, Halverson backstopped the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL for three seasons. In 112 regular season games, Halverson posted a career mark of 72-28-7 with a 2.83 GAA and a .909 SV%. During the 2014-15 season, Halverson posted the most shutouts in the entire OHL with six. One year later, Halverson was on the USA U-20 World Junior Team that took the bronze medal.

Mundinger, 28, has appeared in two games this season for the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, posting a 2-0-0 record, with a 1.44 GAA and .944 SV%.

The Smithtown, New York native played his junior hockey in the USPHL with P.A.L. Junior Islanders in 2014-15 and the New York Jr. Aviators in 2015-16. After posting a 24-8-4 record, Mundinger committed to play college hockey at University of Maine and transferred to Long Island University for his final season in 2020-21.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays for their annual School Day Game on Tuesday, November 7. Puck drop is at 10:30 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.