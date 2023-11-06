ECHL Transactions - November 6

November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 6, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Dilan Peters, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Delete Carl Berglund, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Ontario

Delete Luke Richardson, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Ben Zloty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Aaron Aragon, F activated from reserve

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled by Manitoba

Iowa:

Delete Jules Boscq, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Jacksonville:

Delete Christopher Brown, F recalled by Rochester

Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Rochester

Norfolk:

Add Justin Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Griffin Mendel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Delete Justin Allen, D traded to Allen

Orlando:

Add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Halverson, G loaned to Syracuse

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Emond, G assigned by Laval

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Reggie Millette, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Dubinsky, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Add Beck Warm, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.