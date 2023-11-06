ECHL Transactions - November 6
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 6, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Dilan Peters, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Delete Carl Berglund, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Ontario
Delete Luke Richardson, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Ben Zloty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Aaron Aragon, F activated from reserve
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled by Manitoba
Iowa:
Delete Jules Boscq, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Jacksonville:
Delete Christopher Brown, F recalled by Rochester
Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Rochester
Norfolk:
Add Justin Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Griffin Mendel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Delete Justin Allen, D traded to Allen
Orlando:
Add Stephen Mundinger, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Halverson, G loaned to Syracuse
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Emond, G assigned by Laval
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Reggie Millette, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Dubinsky, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Add Beck Warm, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
