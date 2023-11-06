Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), improved their winning streak to six games this past week capturing a home three game series sweep over Wichita. Idaho now travels on the road for a three-in-three weekend vs. the Wheeling Nailers.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Nov. 10 at Wheeling | 5:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Wheeling | 5:10 p.m. (MT)

Sunday, Nov. 12 at Wichita | 2:10 p.m. (MT) LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Idaho (8) vs. Wichita (2)

Idaho never trailed in the game and in fact led 7-1 after 40 minutes of play. Wade Murphy (2-1-3) recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick as the Steelheads went 3-for-5 on the power-play. Dawson Barteaux scored a goal and added an assist in his first game of the season while goaltender Bryan Thomson made 28 saves in the win.

Friday, Nov. 3

Idaho (5) vs. Wichita (4)

Dawson Barteaux gave Idaho their fifth straight win scoring 83 seconds into overtime in his first game of the season. The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first period receiving goals from Colton Kehler and A.J. White. Zane Franklin tied the game at 3-3 with 2:07 remaining in the second period after the Steelheads surrendered three unanswered goals. Dylan Wells made 30 saves in the victory.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Idaho (4) vs. Wichita (3)

After falling behind 1-0 midway through the first period Wade Murphy tied the game with 1:26 left and then midway through the second period Zane Franklin made it 2-1 Steelheads. After giving up a goal at 13:46 Mark Rassell scored the next two goals giving Idaho a 4-2 lead. The Thunder scored on the power-play with the goaltender pulled at 19:46 of the third period to pull within one. Bryan Thomson made 23 saves in net for the win as Idaho put up a season high in shots outshooting Wichita 51-26.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (7-1-0-0, 14pts)

2. Idaho Steelheads (6-1-0-0, 12pts)

3. Rapid City Rush (4-3-1-0, 9pts)

4. Wichita Thunder (3-5-1-0, 7pts)

5. Tulsa Oilers (2-4-1-0, 5pts)

6. Utah Grizzlies (2-2-0-0, 4pts)

7. Allen Americans (2-4-0-0, 4pts)

RECENT INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

November 1: Wade Murphy recorded his 100th career ECHL point.

A.J. White tallied his 88th goal as a Steelhead moving into second place all-time in franchise history.

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

Ty Pelton-Byce is nine games shy of 100 professional games.

Matt Register is three games shy of 550 career ECHL games.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Mark Rassell has scored in six straight games and is tied for the league lead with eight goals... leads the league with three game winning goals... leads Idaho with 12 points.

Wade Murphy has a four-game point streak (4-4-8) and has scored a goal in three of his last four games ... he has a point in six of seven games this season.

Ty Pelton-Byce has a four-game assist streak (6A)... leads Idaho with seven assists.

Zane Franklin has a five-game point streak (3-3-6) and goals in back-to-back games... he has scored a goal in three of his last four games.

A.J. White has points in six of seven games this season (3-3-6) and goals in two of his last three games.

Jack Becker has a three-game assist streak (3A) and points in five of his last six games (2-4-6).

Dawson Barteaux has (2-2-4) in three games this season.

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING

Idaho ranks third in the ECHL in goals for averaging 5.14 per game this season. Their 36 goals scored are the most by any team. Nine different players have scored more than one goal while 15 of the 23 players have scored atleast once. The Steelheads have scored 15 second period goals the most by any team, having scored a second period goal in six of seven games this year.

SHOOTING GALLERY

Idaho leads the league averaging (41.43) shots per game this season. They recorded a season high 51 on Saturday night and have recorded 40 or more shots in four of seven games this season. Idaho has outshot their opponent in every game this season while having recorded double digits in shots in every first and second period this year. They are outshooting their opponents on average 14.4 to 7.6 in the first period.Keaton Mastrodonato leads all ECHL rookie skaters in shots and is tied for fourth in the league with 32. Wade Murphy is seventh in the league with 29 while Mark Rassell is eighth with 28.

STRONG STARTS

The Steelheads have scored first four times this season winning every game and have found the back of the net first in four of their last five games. They are (3-0) when leading after the first period and have only trailed once after the first 20 minutes of play.

TEAM EFFORT

15 of 23 skaters to play at least one game this season have scored a goal while 20 have registered a point.

DANGEROUS TRIO

Mark Rassell (8-4-12), Wade Murphy (5-6-11), and Ty Pelton-Byce (1-7-8) have played on a line together for the last six straight games and are the top three leading scorers on the club. They combined for (7-11-18) over the three-game series vs. Wichita.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (8)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (7)

Points: Mark Rassell (12)

Plus/Minus: Ty Pelton-Byce (+8)

PIMs: Nick Canade (17)

PPGs: Mark Rassell (2)

GWGs: Mark Rassell (4)

Shots: Keaton Mastrodonato (32)

Wins: Dylan Wells (3)

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.77)

SV%: Dylan Wells (.898)

The Steelheads are (4-2-0) all-time vs. the Wheeling Nailers with all six meetings coming in the 2016-17 season. Idaho lost at Wheeling 4-1 on Mar. 22, 2017 and then defeated the Nailers 3-2 on Mar. 24, 2017 and 4-1 on Mar. 25, 2017.

