Komets Stay Unbeaten on the Road
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets won their only weekend contest, besting the Wings at Kalamazoo on Saturday night to remain unbeaten on the road. The team returns home on Friday, November 10, versus the Toledo Walleye at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
ECHL STANDINGS
Last week's results
Sat. 11/4 at Kalamazoo FW 3 - KAL 2 W
About last week -The Komets traveled to Kalamazoo on Saturday for their first contest against the Wings. Rookie Ture Linden started the scoring with a power play goal at 10:40 of the first period to give the Komets the early lead. Kalamazoo's Collin Adams scored his first goal of the season at 12:09 to knot the game at one. In the second period, defenseman Connor Corcoran was set up by Jack Dugan to net his first of the season to return the lead to the Komets at 7:24. Veteran Erik Bradford scored for the Wings at 18:16 to tie the game at two. With time winding down in the period, Komet rookie Carl Berglund scored his first professional goal at 19:19, which was the game-winning goal. Tyler Parks got his second win of the season in goal, making 27 saves.
Komet streaks-
Points: Wright (4g, 2 games),
Goals: Wright (4g, 2 games)
Home Points: Wright (4g, 2 games), Cormier (4a, 2 games)
Home Goals: Wright (4g, 2 games)
Home Assists: Cormier (4a, 2 games)
Road Points: Linden (2g, 2 games), Dugan (3a, 2 games), Volcan (1g, 1a, 2 games)
Road Goals: Linden (2g, 2 games)
Road Assists: Dugan (3a, 2 games)
Wins (goaltender): 2, Parks
Komet leaders-
Points: Wright, D'Aoust, Linden, Dugan (5pt)
Goals: Wright (4g)
Assists: Dugan (5a)
Power Play Goals: D'Aoust, Wright, Kielb, Linden (1g)
Game Winning Goals: Wedman, Wright, Berglund (1g)
Shots: Corcoran (23)
PIM: Szydlowski (17)
Plus/Minus: Volcan (+5)
Home Points: Wright (5pt)
Home Goals: Wright (4g)
Home Assists: Cormier (4a)
Road Points: Linden (3pt)
Road Goals: Linden (2g)
Road Assists: D'Aoust, Dugan (2)
Goaltenders
Appearances: 3, Parks
Wins: 2, Parks
Saves: 83, Parks
Goals against Avg: 2.74, Parks
Save percentage: .904, Parks
Special K's- Last week, the Komets scored one power play goal on five total chances.
Next week - The Komets host Toledo on Friday starting at 8:00 p.m.
Icing the puck - The Komets are unbeaten on the road, 3-1 when scoring first, and 3-0 when leading after two periods.
Ture Linden, Jack Dugan and Nolan Volcan have points in both road wins this season. The Komets win at Kalamazoo was the 249 victory over the Wings since 1974-the all-time series 249-175-37-16. The Komets play Toledo three times next week. Since joining the ECHL in 2012-13, the Komets are 43-40-12 versus the Walleye.
Upcoming Promotions
Teddy Bear Toss Friday, November 10 -- Join the annual Teddy Bear Toss by bringing a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game. When the Komets score their first goal, fans throw them on the ice to be collected and donated to the Disorderly Bear Den and the Lutheran Children's Hospital.
Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.
Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 6, 2023
- Mark Rassell Named ECHL Player of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Idaho's Rassell Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Rabbit Report: Hockey & Hops, Stem Day, and More - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Stay Unbeaten on the Road - Fort Wayne Komets
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Trois-Rivières' Vrbetic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Wichita for 3 Game Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Goaltender Houser Assigned to Icemen; Brown & Jandric Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 6 - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Victory Martial Arts - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3 - Idaho Steelheads
- KC Mavericks Hosting Kids Day Game Presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City Tomorrow Morning - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Welcomes Nearly 9k in Pair, off to Iowa this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matier's Magic Leads Glads to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly No. 3: November 6, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - November Update - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.