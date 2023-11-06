Komets Stay Unbeaten on the Road

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets won their only weekend contest, besting the Wings at Kalamazoo on Saturday night to remain unbeaten on the road. The team returns home on Friday, November 10, versus the Toledo Walleye at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Sat. 11/4 at Kalamazoo FW 3 - KAL 2 W

About last week -The Komets traveled to Kalamazoo on Saturday for their first contest against the Wings. Rookie Ture Linden started the scoring with a power play goal at 10:40 of the first period to give the Komets the early lead. Kalamazoo's Collin Adams scored his first goal of the season at 12:09 to knot the game at one. In the second period, defenseman Connor Corcoran was set up by Jack Dugan to net his first of the season to return the lead to the Komets at 7:24. Veteran Erik Bradford scored for the Wings at 18:16 to tie the game at two. With time winding down in the period, Komet rookie Carl Berglund scored his first professional goal at 19:19, which was the game-winning goal. Tyler Parks got his second win of the season in goal, making 27 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Wright (4g, 2 games),

Goals: Wright (4g, 2 games)

Home Points: Wright (4g, 2 games), Cormier (4a, 2 games)

Home Goals: Wright (4g, 2 games)

Home Assists: Cormier (4a, 2 games)

Road Points: Linden (2g, 2 games), Dugan (3a, 2 games), Volcan (1g, 1a, 2 games)

Road Goals: Linden (2g, 2 games)

Road Assists: Dugan (3a, 2 games)

Wins (goaltender): 2, Parks

Komet leaders-

Points: Wright, D'Aoust, Linden, Dugan (5pt)

Goals: Wright (4g)

Assists: Dugan (5a)

Power Play Goals: D'Aoust, Wright, Kielb, Linden (1g)

Game Winning Goals: Wedman, Wright, Berglund (1g)

Shots: Corcoran (23)

PIM: Szydlowski (17)

Plus/Minus: Volcan (+5)

Home Points: Wright (5pt)

Home Goals: Wright (4g)

Home Assists: Cormier (4a)

Road Points: Linden (3pt)

Road Goals: Linden (2g)

Road Assists: D'Aoust, Dugan (2)

Goaltenders

Appearances: 3, Parks

Wins: 2, Parks

Saves: 83, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.74, Parks

Save percentage: .904, Parks

Special K's- Last week, the Komets scored one power play goal on five total chances.

Next week - The Komets host Toledo on Friday starting at 8:00 p.m.

Icing the puck - The Komets are unbeaten on the road, 3-1 when scoring first, and 3-0 when leading after two periods.

Ture Linden, Jack Dugan and Nolan Volcan have points in both road wins this season. The Komets win at Kalamazoo was the 249 victory over the Wings since 1974-the all-time series 249-175-37-16. The Komets play Toledo three times next week. Since joining the ECHL in 2012-13, the Komets are 43-40-12 versus the Walleye.

Upcoming Promotions

Teddy Bear Toss Friday, November 10 -- Join the annual Teddy Bear Toss by bringing a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game. When the Komets score their first goal, fans throw them on the ice to be collected and donated to the Disorderly Bear Den and the Lutheran Children's Hospital.

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

