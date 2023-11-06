Stingrays Weekly Report- November 6

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays are currently in Orlando preparing to take on the Solar Bears for the second time this season. Puck drop is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 3-3-1-0 LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, November 2 at Jacksonville Icemen | 3-2 W

The Stingrays earned their first South Division win in an overtime thriller. Josh Wilkins, Tyson Empey, and Patrick Harper each scored in the 3-2 victory. Harper tipped in the OT winner for the Stingrays on a 4-on-3 power-play. The goal was the first power-play goal allowed by the Icemen in 2023-24.

Saturday, November 4 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3-2 OTL

The Stingrays earned a point in the standings but dropped a 3-2 decision in their first of ten meetings against Savannah this season. The Stingrays fell behind twice in regulation but tied the game each time. Brent Pederson scored the overtime winner for Savannah off of a 3-on-2 odd-man rush. Matt Tugnutt and Josh Wilkins scored in the loss. Tugnutt's goal was his first point as a Stingray. The Rays and Ghost Pirates will square off again on Friday, November 17, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

Sunday, November 5 at Atlanta Gladiators | 4-2 L

The Stingrays started strong and led this game 2-1 after the first period. Kevin O'Neil and Patrick Harper scored for South Carolina. Harper has scored two of South Carolina's four power-play goals this season. Reece Vitelli tied the game for Atlanta in the second period, and Jack Matier scored twice in the third to put the Gladiators up by two. The Stingrays had two power-play opportunities in the final seven minutes but could not solve Atlanta goaltender Gustavs Davis Grigals. The Stingrays have a rematch with the Gladiators on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, November 7 at Orlando Solar Bears | 10:30 a.m. EST

Friday, November 10 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 5 - Jarid Lukosevicius

Assists: 6 - Kevin O'Neil

Points: 8 - Jarid Lukosevicius, Jack Adams, Kevin O'Neil

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Austin Magera, Jarid Lukosevicius, Tyson Empey

Penalty Minutes: 21 - Tyson Empey

Power Play Goals: 2 - Patrick Harper

Wins: 1 - Mitchell Gibson, Garin Bjorklund, Reid Cooper

Goals Against Average: 2.00 - Reid Cooper

Save Percentage: 0.920 - Reid Cooper

MORE MORNING HOCKEY: South Carolina will play their second morning game in less than a week when they take on the Solar Bears in Orlando on Tuesday for their School Day Game. The Stingrays will host an Education Day Game on February 21 at 10:30 a.m. against the Atlanta Gladiators.

WHO'S HOT: Patrick Harper and Josh Wilkins are both on four-game point streaks. Both players have five points in their last four games. Jarid Lukosevicius is tied for the team lead in points and has recorded at least one point in five of his last six games.

SCOUTING THE SOLAR BEARS: Tuesday will be the second of ten meetings between the Stingrays and the Solar Bears. The two teams will meet again on November 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum before facing off three times in December. Orlando is currently on a two-game winning streak after a pair of 4-2 road victories over the Florida Everblades. Brandon Halverson has been in goal for all three of Orlando's wins this season.

STAT OF THE WEEK: South Carolina has two power-play goals in its last three games. Both goals came against teams that previously were 100% on the penalty kill (Atlanta and Jacksonville).

