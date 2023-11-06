Thunder Weekly, November 6, 2023

Wichita Thunder goaltender Trevor Gorsuch eyes a loose puck

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began a six-game western swing last week in Idaho. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 1

Wichita at Idaho, 8-2 L

Friday, November 3

Wichita at Idaho, 5-4 L (OT)

Saturday, November 4

Wichita at Idaho 4-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 8

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Friday, November 10

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Saturday, November 11

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

WICHITA

HOME: 3-1-0-0

AWAY: 0-4-1-0

OVERALL: 3-5-1-0

Last 10: 3-5-1-0

Streak: 0-2-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 7 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, Marek, Stinil, 4

Assists: Watts, 11

Points: Watts, 14

+/-: Roswell, +3

PIM: Masella, 37

LEADERBOARD - Brayden Watts is off to a great start for the Thunder. He leads the league in points (14), second in assists (11). first with six power play assists and first with seven power play points. Watts has at least two points in five of his last six games.

STREAKING - Jay Dickman is finding his stride over the last four games. He has six points over that stretch (2g, 4a), putting him in a tie for 14th with 10 points so far this season. Dickman is also tied for second with six power play points.

FIRSTS - Lleyton Moore is having a solid start to his rookie career. He recorded his first goal as a pro on Saturday night. Moore has points in five of his last six games. He is tied for second in scoring by a defenseman with eight points, second in assists by defenseman with seven, fifth in power play assists by a blueliner (4) and tied for first among defenseman with five power play points.

THE MICHIGAN - Michal Stinil had his five-point scoring streak snapped this past weekend, but it didn't come without the flare. On Friday night, he recorded a pair of goals, including pulling the Michigan on his second of the night. He curled the puck on his blade from behind the net, lifted it up and tucked it under the crossbar to tie the game. Stinil has seven points (4g, 3a) in nine games so far this season.

POWER AND LIGHT - The Thunder power play was held at bay to end October against Iowa, but came alive last week. Wichita went 4-for-14 in three games against the Steelheads, good for 28.7%. The Thunder sits in sixth place on the man advantage (25.7%) and moved up to ninth on the road (27.8%).

SCHEDULE ODDITY - Wichita continues its western swing this week in West Valley City, Utah with three games against the Grizzlies. The Thunder played their only three meetings of the season last week against Idaho. Between the two teams, Wichita will only face the Steelheads and Grizzlies seven times all season. Utah makes its only trip to INTRUST Bank Arena in mid-January.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (47)...Bradley Marek is tied for 14th in points (10), tied for fourth in rookie scoring, tied with Xavier Pouliot for first in minor penalties for rookies with eight and tied for second in power play goals scored by rookies (2)...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 penalty minutes...Wichita is fifth in average penalty minutes per game (18.11)...

