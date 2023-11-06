Matier's Magic Leads Glads to Victory

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (6-0-0-0) defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (3-3-1-0) by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon, at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Jack Matier (ATL) - 2 goals, +3

Second Star: Michael Marchesan (ATL) - 1 goal, +2

Third Star: Gustavs Grigals (ATL) - 39 saves

South Carolina found twine early in the first period, with Kevin O'Neil wiring a shot into the top corner (3:46).

Michael Marchesan would answer back with his first pro goal for Atlanta, beating Bjorklund between the legs (11:26).

Late in the first, the Stingrays would regain the lead with a power play goal. Patrick Harper deflected a point shot past Grigals (19:28).

Reece Vitelli would tie the game early in the middle frame, with a beautiful breakaway backhander (2:59).

The score would remain tied until the opening minute of the third, where Jack Matier would give the Gladiators their first lead of the game (00:26).

Matier would score again shortly thereafter, on a similar play, finding the back of the net from out high, to double Atlanta's advantage (4:15).

Gustavs Grigals made 39 saves on 41 Stingray shots, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 25 of 29.

