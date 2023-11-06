Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Victory Martial Arts
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Victory Martial Arts for the 2023-24 season.
"We are excited to welcome Victory Martial Arts on board as a sponsor for the 2023-24 season," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "We recognize the importance of Victory Martial Arts in our Central Florida Community and encourage our fans to let Victory take you on your martial arts journey."
"The whole Victory Martial Arts family is super excited to be partnered up with the Solar Bears," said Victory Martial Arts' Director, Janet Von Schmeling. "We're excited to share our skills with The Solar Bears family!"
The Solar Bears return to Amway Center ice this Tuesday, Nov. 7 when they host the South Carolina Stingrays in the annual School Day Game. Puck drop is set for 10:30 a.m. Tickets are on sale at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
