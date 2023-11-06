Trois-Rivières' Vrbetic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Trois-Rivières Lions goaltender Joe Vrbetic

(Trois-Rivieres Lions) Trois-Rivières Lions goaltender Joe Vrbetic(Trois-Rivieres Lions)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Joe Vrbetic of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

Vrbetic went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .945 in two appearances against Newfoundland last week.

The 21-year-old made 25 saves in a 4-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside 27 shots in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Vrbetic is 5-1-0 in six appearances with the Lions this season, leading the ECHL in wins, with a 3.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

A native of Dunvegan, Ontario, he has seen action in 34 career games for the Lions going 19-13-0 with one shutout, a 3.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.Vrbetic has also posted a 2-1-0 record in four career AHL appearances with the Rocket.

Prior to turning pro, Vrbetic appeared in 88 career games with North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League going 43-35-7 with seven shutouts, a 3.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.