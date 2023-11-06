Trois-Rivières' Vrbetic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Joe Vrbetic of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
Vrbetic went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .945 in two appearances against Newfoundland last week.
The 21-year-old made 25 saves in a 4-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside 27 shots in a 5-2 victory on Saturday.
Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Vrbetic is 5-1-0 in six appearances with the Lions this season, leading the ECHL in wins, with a 3.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.
A native of Dunvegan, Ontario, he has seen action in 34 career games for the Lions going 19-13-0 with one shutout, a 3.26 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.Vrbetic has also posted a 2-1-0 record in four career AHL appearances with the Rocket.
Prior to turning pro, Vrbetic appeared in 88 career games with North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League going 43-35-7 with seven shutouts, a 3.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.
Images from this story
|
Trois-Rivières Lions goaltender Joe Vrbetic
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 6, 2023
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Trois-Rivières' Vrbetic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Wichita for 3 Game Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Goaltender Houser Assigned to Icemen; Brown & Jandric Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 6 - Tulsa Oilers
- Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Victory Martial Arts - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3 - Idaho Steelheads
- KC Mavericks Hosting Kids Day Game Presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City Tomorrow Morning - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Welcomes Nearly 9k in Pair, off to Iowa this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matier's Magic Leads Glads to Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly No. 3: November 6, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - November Update - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.