Mark Rassell Named ECHL Player of the Week

BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads forward Mark Rassell has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

Rassell, 26, tallied six points (4G, 2A) including a pair of game-winning goals this past week in Idaho's three game sweep over Wichita.

The Calgary, AB native had the game-winning goal in an 8-2 win on Wednesday, recorded a goal and assist in a 5-4 victory on Friday, and tallied three points (2G, 1A) in a 4-3 win on Saturday. Rassell has scored a goal in six consecutive games and is tied for the league lead with eight goals and tied for third with 13 points.

He spent his first pro season last year with the Fort Wayne Komets where he registered 50 points (21G, 29A) in 68 games and was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in December finishing with 13 points (8G, 5A) in 13 games.

Longest Goal Streak In Steelheads ECHL ERA

7 - Mark Derlago (2009-10)

7 - Evan Barlow (2009-10)

6 - Mark Bomersback (2008-09)

6 - Marty Flichel (2007-08)

6 - Mark Rassell (Present)

On behalf of Mark Rassell, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Steelheads are on the road this weekend for a three-in-three vs. the Wheeling Nailers.

