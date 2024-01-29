Walleye Weekly No. 15: January 29, 2024

Toledo Walleye are all smiles after a win

(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 25-9-3-3, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 26 at Cincinnati (3-2 Loss/OT)

January 27 vs. Kalamazoo (5-1 Loss)

January 28 vs. Cincinnati (9-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 2 vs. Norfolk (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 3 vs. Norfolk (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 4 vs. Norfolk (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Shaking the slump: The Walleye claimed three of six possible points over the weekend, falling in overtime in Cincinnati on Friday, losing to Kalamazoo on Saturday, and then throttling Cincinnati for a much-needed win on Sunday. The Walleye had been in a slump coming into Sunday, before the Fish unleashed a nine-goal Storm on the Cyclones. Six players found the net, while eight Walleye recorded multiple points and 13 Walleye recorded points in the contest. The Walleye continue to hold of first place in the Central Division with 56 points.

Climbing the ladder: Forward Brandon Hawkins seemingly climbs the Walleye all-time ranks on a nightly basis. With his second goal on Sunday, Hawkins passed Kyle Bonis (95) for third-most goals (96) in Walleye history. Hawkins is closing in on fourth-most assists (Evan Rankin, 103) and third-most points (T.J. Hensick, 200). Hawkins has tallied 196 points (96G, 100A) with the Walleye, and trails just Shane Berschbach (116) and Rankin (111) for most goals in Walleye history.

Keens drops the hats: Forward Conlan Keenan provided a spark in the dominant win on Sunday, as Keenan parlayed his third professional hat trick. Keenan added the fourth Walleye goal at 4:49 in the second period, before adding both the eighth and ninth goals at 5:15 and 8:45 in the third period respectively. Brandon Kruse assisted all three of Keenan's goals, while Sam Craggs, Michael Prapavessis, and Chase Gresock each assisted one. Keenan's hat trick is the fourth by a Walleye this season, following Trenton Bliss (11/25 at FW), Orrin Centazzo (12/9 at CIN), and Craggs (12/16 at IA). The hat trick was the first time since April 15, 2022 (Mitchell Heard) that was achieved on home ice.

Storming the net: After being held to just one goal on Saturday to open Toledo Storm Weekend, the Walleye powered past the Cyclones on Sunday with nine goals from six different players. Conlan Keenan led the way with three goals, and Brandon Hawkins was shortly behind with two goals of his own. Riley Sawchuk, Chase Gresock, Riley McCourt, and Mitch Lewandowski each scored one goal. The outburst matched the highest offensive showing of the season (10/27 at FW) and is the most goals scored on home ice this season. The Walleye had a season-high four players with three or more points as Keenan (3G), McCourt (1G, 2A), Brandon Kruse (3A), and Orrin Centazzo (3A) each reached that mark.

Assisting the cause: Forwards Orrin Centazzo and Brandon Kruse became the seventh and eighth Walleye this season to tally three assists in a game. Centazzo and Kruse are the second duo to achieve the feat in the same game. The two forwards join Riley McCourt (11/15), Sam Craggs (12/8), Trenton Bliss (12/16), Brandon Hawkins, Colin Theisen (Both 1/10), and Mitch Lewandowski (1/14) on the list of tallying three assists in a game this season.

Something new: The Toledo Walleye will face a new opponent for the season in the Norfolk Admirals. The Admirals will visit the Walleye at the Huntington Center all weekend. Toledo owns an all-time record of 7-0-1 against the Admirals.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Conlan Keenan (3G; Third Pro Hat Trick)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-1, 1.98 GAA, .909 SVP)

